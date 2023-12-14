Finland's Prime Minister Calls For EU Leaders To Pass All Three Important Decisions On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of the EU member states must approve all three important decisions regarding Ukraine - military support within the framework of the European Peace Facility, a multi-year financial program to support Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion, and the start of accession negotiations.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo stressed this to journalists before the start of the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Regarding Ukraine, the situation is difficult, the prime minister admitted, adding that this is exactly why the leaders need to pass all three decisions.

According to Orpo, it is necessary to send a clear signal to all countries that seek to be members of the Union that the members are ready for negotiations.

Commenting on the Hungarian Prime Minister's blackmail against Ukraine, the Finnish Prime Minister said that no compromises can be made regarding the rule of law.

The head of the Finnish government also emphasized that the threat from Russia is real and that is why member states must further develop their defense industries.

As Ukrinform reported, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Helsinki has provided aid to Kyiv in the total amount of EUR 2.1 billion.