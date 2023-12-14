AZPROMO Representative Met With Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Colombia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Newly appointed Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Fernando
Cuartas Ayala stated at a meeting with the Executive Director of
Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO) Fund Yusif
Abdullayev that Colombia is interested in exporting coffee products
to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Yusif Abdullayev presented information on the Agency's
activities, including measures to support entrepreneurs on the
basis of Single Window function, export promotion mechanisms, as
well as investment opportunities and trade partners of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that AZPROMO goes beyond the functions of similar
organizations by organizing various events at local and
international levels.
Ambassador Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala noted the political
relations between the two countries and talked about the potential
prospects of Colombian companies. It was noted that the export of
coffee, flowers and pharmaceutical products from Colombia to
Azerbaijan is currently one of the issues of interest. At this
level, it was agreed to exchange information between the sides and
provide support from AZPROMO to coordinate the activities of
entrepreneurs working in our countries.
