               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AZPROMO Representative Met With Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Colombia


12/14/2023 5:35:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Newly appointed Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala stated at a meeting with the Executive Director of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO) Fund Yusif Abdullayev that Colombia is interested in exporting coffee products to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Yusif Abdullayev presented information on the Agency's activities, including measures to support entrepreneurs on the basis of Single Window function, export promotion mechanisms, as well as investment opportunities and trade partners of Azerbaijan. It was noted that AZPROMO goes beyond the functions of similar organizations by organizing various events at local and international levels.

Ambassador Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala noted the political relations between the two countries and talked about the potential prospects of Colombian companies. It was noted that the export of coffee, flowers and pharmaceutical products from Colombia to Azerbaijan is currently one of the issues of interest. At this level, it was agreed to exchange information between the sides and provide support from AZPROMO to coordinate the activities of entrepreneurs working in our countries.

MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107595037

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search