Military Prisoners Exchanges Can Be Considered Zero Point, Armenian PM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of
ministers of landlocked developing countries that the exchange of
military prisoners can be considered a "zero point" in relations
between Yerevan and Baku, Azernews reports
"After that, we can at least try to make all the subsequent news
increase the likelihood of a peace agreement between Armenia and
Azerbaijan,'' he added.
It should be noted that on December 13, 2023, a mutual transfer
of servicemen was carried out on the section of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the Gazakh
district.
Recall that on December 7, as a result of negotiations between
the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an
agreement was reached on the release of the servicemen as a measure
of mutual trust between the two countries, in the spirit of
fidelity to the principle of humanism.
