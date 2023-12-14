Military Prisoners Exchanges Can Be Considered Zero Point, Armenian PM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of ministers of landlocked developing countries that the exchange of military prisoners can be considered a "zero point" in relations between Yerevan and Baku, Azernews reports

"After that, we can at least try to make all the subsequent news increase the likelihood of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,'' he added.

It should be noted that on December 13, 2023, a mutual transfer of servicemen was carried out on the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the Gazakh district.

Recall that on December 7, as a result of negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement was reached on the release of the servicemen as a measure of mutual trust between the two countries, in the spirit of fidelity to the principle of humanism.