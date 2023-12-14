Modular Hospitals To Be Installed In Jabrail And Gubadli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"New hospitals of modular type will be built in Jabrail and
Gubadli districts in 2024," Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the State
Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance, said this during the
presentation of the annual report of the agency, Azernews reports.
According to the Chairman, similar medical centers have already
been built in Shusha, Zangilan, Lachin, Aghdam, and Hadrut.
A strategic plan covering five years of compulsory medical
insurance in Azerbaijan is being prepared.
Chairman of the Board Zaur Aliyev, presenting the annual report
of the institution, said that a strategic plan covering five years
of compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan is being prepared.
According to Zaur Aliyev, the goal is to provide citizens with
timely, quality services by covering more medical services within
the framework of insurance:
"To determine the population's need for medical services, the
current situation is being analysed, and the level of morbidity and
the corresponding demand for medical services will be worked on. It
is planned to increase the number of services, to carry out
socio-economic pricing of the services provided".
