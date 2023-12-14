               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
846 More Families To Return Fuzuli In Coming Months


12/14/2023 5:35:56 AM

Advisor to the Special Representative of the President in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except Shusha district), Faig Hajiyev said at the conference "Restoration and Development of Tourism in the Liberated Territories" in Aghdam that 846 more families are planned to be resettled to Fuzuli district in the coming months, Azernews reports.

Faig Hajiyev noted that so far 358 families have returned to the town of Fuzuli and 20 families have returned to the village of Talysh in the Terter district.

"Large-scale reconstruction works in the territories liberated from occupation continue by the I State Programme of 'Great Return'," Hajiyev said.

