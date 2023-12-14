846 More Families To Return Fuzuli In Coming Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Advisor to the Special Representative of the President in the
liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except
Shusha district), Faig Hajiyev said at the conference "Restoration
and Development of Tourism in the Liberated Territories" in Aghdam
that 846 more families are planned to be resettled to Fuzuli
district in the coming months, Azernews reports.
Faig Hajiyev noted that so far 358 families have returned to the
town of Fuzuli and 20 families have returned to the village of
Talysh in the Terter district.
"Large-scale reconstruction works in the territories liberated
from occupation continue by the I State Programme of 'Great
Return'," Hajiyev said.
