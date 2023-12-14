               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Milli Majlis Speaker Is On Official Visit To Kingdom Of Morocco


12/14/2023 5:35:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A parliamentary delegation headed by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports.

According to the Milli Majlis Public Relations and Press Department, the current state of inter-parliamentary relations, prospects for further development, and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed at the meetings to be held during the visit.

MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107595033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search