Milli Majlis Speaker Is On Official Visit To Kingdom Of Morocco

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A parliamentary delegation headed by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba
Gafarova is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports.
According to the Milli Majlis Public Relations and Press
Department, the current state of inter-parliamentary relations,
prospects for further development, and other issues of mutual
interest will be discussed at the meetings to be held during the
visit.
MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107595033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.