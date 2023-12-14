Milli Majlis Speaker Is On Official Visit To Kingdom Of Morocco

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A parliamentary delegation headed by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports.

According to the Milli Majlis Public Relations and Press Department, the current state of inter-parliamentary relations, prospects for further development, and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed at the meetings to be held during the visit.