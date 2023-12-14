Meeting Of Azerbaijani And Turkish Fms Begins

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan has started in Baku, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official X account.

It is reported that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed Hakan Fidan in front of the building of the Ministry.