President Ilham Aliyev Receives Turkiye's FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye
Hakan Fidan.
They commended the successful development of friendly and
brotherly relations between the two countries in all areas.
The sides noted that reciprocal visits and contacts at the heads
of state and other levels contributed to further strengthening of
bilateral cooperation.
During the conversation, they expressed confidence that the
bilateral ties would continue to strengthen across all sectors, and
exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation and other matters
of mutual interest.
