President Ilham Aliyev Receives Turkiye's FM


12/14/2023 5:35:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.

They commended the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in all areas.

The sides noted that reciprocal visits and contacts at the heads of state and other levels contributed to further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, they expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to strengthen across all sectors, and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

