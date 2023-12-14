Fuel Cell Market Worth $8.7 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Fuel Cell Market during the forecast period. Governments in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are proactively championing the advancement and integration of fuel cell technology as a pivotal component of their strategies to mitigate carbon emissions and foster the adoption of sustainable energy solutions particularly in Japan and South Korea have made substantial investments in fuel cell technology, directing their efforts towards diverse applications such as transportation and stationary power generation.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Fuel Cell Companies

are Bloom Energy (US), AISIN CORPORATION (Japan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan) and Cummins Inc. (US). The major strategies these players adopt include new product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and investments & expansions.

Recent Developments



In October 2023, TECO 2030 developed hydrogen fuel cells that enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions-free. TECO 2030's world-class fuel cell system is a technologically advanced clean energy generation system. The attributes of the modular 400kW fuel cell system include industry leading energy efficiency, inherent safety concept, leading dimensions and component design, lifetime, and rapid dynamic load response.

In June 2023, Bloom Energy agreed to deploy 2.5 megawatts (MW) of Bloom's Fuel Cell technology in England with Perenco, an independent oil and gas firm.

In May 2023, Ballard Power Systems has recently received an order for 3.6 MW of fuel cell systems from a European company specializing in clean energy solutions for essential stationary power needs. The order entails delivering 36 x 100 kW systems throughout 2023 and 2024.

In January 2023, Ballard Power Systems has recently disclosed an order for a fuel cell system to be utilized in the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco. The Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project, situated off the coast of the Netherlands, is projected to have a capacity of 759 MW, generating a minimum of 3.3 TWh annually. Ballard's fuel cell system will be integrated into the project to support its operations. In February 2022, Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd., Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), and Shell with reference to development in September 2021 signed a letter of intent to start commercial marine fuel cell systems production by 2025. Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. will complete its marine fuel cell systems and get the systems marine certified by 2024, with the commercialization of the systems scheduled for 2025.

