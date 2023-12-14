Moh: Three Palestinians Martyred In Jenin, Nine Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed and nine injured during an Israeli occupation's attack on Jenin's refugee camp for the third consecutive day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Thursday.

Ahmad Abu Zaina, Bashar Abu Zaid and Ayoub Jalamnah, were martyred after an airstrike targeting civilians hit Jenin, said the ministry, adding that the number of martyrs has reached 11 since the occupation's attack that started Tuesday at dawn.

The Israeli occupations' forces continue their military operations sending more soldiers into the streets and on rooftops, executing raids and arrests against Palestinians. (end)

nq













MENAFN14122023000071011013ID1107594992