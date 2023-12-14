Japan, UK, Italy Sign Fighter Jet Program Treaty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Japan, the UK and Italy on Thursday signed an international Treaty to establish a combat air program that aims to jointly develop an innovative stealth fighter with supersonic capability and equipped with cutting-edge technology, the participating governments said.

The treaty, known as the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) was signed in Tokyo by Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his British and Italian counterparts, Grant Shapps and Guido Crosetto, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

"In implementing the GCAP, a cooperation program for jointly developing a next-generation fighter aircraft announced by leaders of Japan, the UK and Italy in December 2022, it is essential to collaborate efficiently," the ministry said in a statement.

Noting that one year has passed since the announcement of the GCAP, Kihara hailed signing of the landmark treaty, which is necessary for the establishment of their efficient trilateral cooperation system. The minister also affirmed that Japan would continue to move forward with the joint development project for the next generation fighter jet.

The new combat air aircraft, due to take to the skies by 2035, aims to harness next-generation technologies and become one of the world's most advanced, interoperable, adaptable and connected fighter jets in service globally, the British Defense Ministry said.

The treaty confirmed the UK would host the joint program's headquarters, which is to be responsible for delivering vital military capability, strengthening each country's combat air industrial capability, and achieving value for money, it added. (end)

mk













MENAFN14122023000071011013ID1107594990