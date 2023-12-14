Seoul: Chinese, Russian Military Planes Enter S. Korea's Air Defense Zone

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Two Chinese and four Russian military aircrafts entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) in the East Sea on Thursday without notice, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets to the scene Seoul's military said

According to Yonhap News Agency, Between 11:53 a.m. (0253 GMT) and 12:10 p.m. (0310 GMT) the Chinese and Russian aircraft entered the KADIZ from north of eastern island and exited it from east of South Korea's easternmost islets and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that The aircraft did not violate South Korea's air space.

The air defense zone is not territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign planes to identify themselves to prevent accidental clashes

The JCS said South Korea protested about the incursion to China through a direct military line, while it did not make such a protest to the Russian side, as the two sides do not operate such a communication line.

In June, four Chinese and four Russian military planes entered the southern and eastern parts of the zone, according to the JCS. (end)

