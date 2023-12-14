WAFA: Israeli Occupation's Aircraft Kills 27 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's aircraft killed 27 Palestinians and injured others in Rafah, South Gaza, said a media source on Thursday.

The Israeli occupation's air forces struck north and south of the Gaza Strip, specifically Khan Yunis and Rafah cities, as well as the east regional of the Strip, said (WAFA) Palestine News Agency.

The number of Palestinians martyred since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip last October rose to 18,608 and 50,600 injured, said the Palestinian health authorities. (end)

