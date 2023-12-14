I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir, Aizawl Hold The Key As Chruchill Face Mohammedan In Round 11

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Table-toppers Mohammedan Sporting SC, who have easily looked the team to beat in this I-League 2023-24, face their second big test of the league when they face Goa on December 17.

Mohammed Sporting faced their first challenge from the second-placed Sreenidi Deccan a few days back and came out on top, proving that there is no stopping the Black and White Brigade in the I-League this season.

The Kolkata giants have managed to remain unbeaten going into Round 11. Their resilience in clinching victories in closely contested matches and their relentless attempts to keep up the momentum have been key to their success. They lead the table with 23 points from nine matches, including seven wins and two draws.

The clash between Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan Sporting will draw significant attention, especially from Sreenidi Deccan, Aizawl FC, and Real Kashmir FC, who are currently second, third, and fourth in the league, respectively. They are all keen to see whether the Churchill Brothers can achieve what they could not -- bringing the high-flying Mohammedan Sporting back to earth.

The Red Machines, currently positioned ninth in the league, will have a point to prove. With 11 points from nine matches, including three wins, two draws, and four losses, the Goan heavyweights will be keen to make a strong statement. Key to their strategy will be their in-form striker, Ricardo Dichiara, who has already netted five goals in the league.

If Churchill Brothers manage to defeat Mohammedan Sporting, it could alter the dynamics of the I-League, offering a chance for other title contenders to make their move. This potential shift makes the upcoming matches even more crucial -- particularly Real Kashmir versus Shillong Lajong on Friday and Aizawl versus Gokulam Kerala on Saturday.

Real Kashmir have been the most miserly team in I-League this season, conceding only four goals. It has been the key to their success and the team has risen rapidly in the standings to find themselves third with 17 points from nine games, including five wins, two draws and two losses. Their defence would be keen to secure another clean sheet against Shillong Lajong. Up front, Gnohere Krizo, who scored a brace in the last game, will be fancying his chances.

Shillong Lajong, though, won't concede ground easily. The side's unbeaten streak was ended by Aizawl in their last match and will be keen to bounce back. A win can improve their current fifth spot in the standings. Lajong have 16 points from nine matches with four wins, four draws and one loss.

In the other match, Gokulam Kerala, too, will be aiming to return to winning ways after their loss against Real Kashmir. But they will have a tough task on their hands against the ruthless Aizawl FC.

A vital subplot in this matchup is the duel between Aizawl's Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Gokulam's Alex Sanchez. Both forwards have been exceptional this season, each netting nine goals in the league and sharing the top-scorer spot. This head-to-head competition adds an extra layer of intrigue to the match, as both players will be keen to outperform each other and tip the scales in favour of their respective teams.

Apart from these encounters which promise to be thrilling, Inter Kashi will face Delhi FC while NEROCA will face Rajasthan United FC on Friday, December 15, 2023. The teams will be aiming their best to climb up the rankings.

Namdhari FC and TRAU FC who occupy the bottom two spots respectively will hope to better each other in the battle to beat the drop.

