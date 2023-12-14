Toysrus Opens The First Experience-Driven Store In Jewel Changi Airport

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



ToysRUs Jewel Changi Airport is the 12th store in Singapore, and the first to collaborate with Kiztopia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - Toys'R'Us announces the opening of its 12th store at Jewel Changi Airport. The leading destination for toys, games, leisure gear, and education items, Toys'R'Us further solidifies its presence in Singapore with a new store design and layout, exclusive merchandise, and a renewed focus to ignite the passion for play among both kidults and kids. This vibrant space also serves as a ground where tourists and local families can converge to discover the joy of play.The design language of the store has transformed, embracing a modern minimalistic approach inspired by the timeless art of Piet Mondrian. The clean lines and uncluttered space serve as a backdrop, allowing products to stand out prominently while enhancing navigation and shopping experiences for customers. A pared-down colour palette aids in easy recognition of the space. The shelving system has been significantly improved to align with the customer journey, featuring a low and compact design that fosters increased engagement and provides clear visibility of the products throughout the store.The exclusive range of merchandise at the Jewel Changi Airport store targets both local and international collectors and shoppers with plush toys of Singapore's icons like the Merlion and the Airport Tower, and culinary treat, the Curry Puff. In collaboration with Mighty Jaxx International, Toys'R'Us will also introduce the exclusive Mr. Koifish Series, available only at the new outlet until December 31. Additionally, Funko Pop will also be releasing an exclusive collectible of Geoffrey holding a globe alongside other exclusive items from brands like Gundam, Gunpla, Jurassic World and Masterpiece Collectible.'Our aim is to not only provide exceptional products but also create a destination where every individual, kid or adult, can immerse themselves in a world of discovery and entertainment,' says Adelene Teo, General Manager (Singapore, Brunei & Thailand). 'The combination of exclusive merchandise and new thematic design will make this store a must-visit destination for travellers and locals alike.'A first-ever collaboration of its kind where the experts in toys and play come together, Toys'R'Us Jewel Changi Airport will also house an aviation-themed indoor play park by Kiztopia, Singapore's mega-indoor kids' edutainment playground, on its grounds.Occupying 4,500 square feet of space, the specially designed aviation wonderland boasts unique features including a colossal funnel slide that descends into a massive ball pit, an interactive ball-shooting game wall, thrilling obstacle courses, and a giant plane structure to complete the 'flight' experience. This will make the perfect setting for family adventures and Instagram-worthy moments without having to leave the country.Adelene Teo, General Manager (Singapore, Brunei & Thailand) shares, 'The collaboration with Kiztopia underscores Toys'R'Us commitment to our core target audience as we elevate the Toys'R'Us experience into a multi-sensorial and immersive one with Kiztopia as our partner.''We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Toys'R'Us to provide our customers more unique concepts and brand-new experiences. We are thankful to be able to expand our presence into a landmark location like Jewel Changi Airport to bring the joy of Kiztopia to more families, including tourists.' said Ms Heidi Tian, Founder and CEO of Kiztopia.The Jewel Changi Airport store will also present regular programming, specially curated to increase desire to visit.To celebrate the Grand Opening, Toys'R'Us has planned in-store activations from Hot Wheels and Lego, and also the ever-popular meet and greet session with the iconic Geoffrey and Friends. Coupled with exclusive offers, the Grand Opening on December 14 will see a full day of exciting opening specials for Star Card Members to enjoy.Hashtag: #ToysRUs

About Toys'R'Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys'R'Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company's mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys'R'Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Brunei and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, the company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market (



Toys'R'Us and Babies'R'Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs as well as interactive and immersive in-store play experiences that inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys'R'Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys'R'Us current or former operating companies around the world.



About Kiztopia

Founded in 2019 with its flagship outlet at Marina Square, Kiztopia is Singapore's mega-indoor kids' edutainment playground that won the 'Best Attraction Experience' award at the Singapore Tourism Awards in 2021. Incorporating its eight unique IP registered characters into its play areas, the play haven offers a holistic range of customised programmes and activities for children and provides an all-encompassing environment for children to 'Play to Learn, Learn through Play'.

Following its success, Kiztopia expanded with more outlets under its sub-brands Kiztopia Club and Bouncetopia and ventured into the offsite family entertainment event space with Jumptopia. Kiztopia has also raised its game by collaborating with hotels such as Pan Pacific Hotel to create a new family staycation experience using Kiztopia characters, as well as successfully hosted the inaugural Tri-Factor Kids Run. From its outlets to the various events, each is specially designed and curated to support the holistic development of children.

Kiztopia has since expanded its footprint to the region with the opening of its first overseas flagship outlet in Hong Kong and is further strengthening its foothold in Hong Kong with the opening of a second outlet in Q4 2023. It continues its global expansion with its first outlet in Thailand that opened in November 2023. Kiztopia's popular bouncy castle event, Jumptopia, has also been held in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Macau. For more information, please visit







