Also Launched:'Fluffy Fleece Blankets,' 'Sweet Ceramic Plates' and 'Rotating Projector Lamp' for More Year-End Delights HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - Following its successful collaboration with the fashion brand ANNA SUI and Sanrio Hong Kong, 7-Eleven is back with yet another super surprise! The release of the exclusive 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters On-the-Go Mini Boxes' collection back in November, featuring six distinct designs, captured the hearts of fans with its gorgeously glam look.







ANNA SUI x Sanrio Hong Kong Unleash More Festive Glam with 3 Limited Edition Plushies with Portable Mirrors Exclusively at 7-Eleven

But wait, there's more! 7-Eleven introduces a second wave of excitement, continuing to blend ANNA SUI's chic fashion aesthetic with beloved Sanrio characters. This crossover features an exclusive trio of limited-edition plushies, each accompanied by a portable mirror. Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody are all getting a festive makeover, slipping into classy black and purple dresses adorned with roses and bows for that touch of retro glam!

Each plush toy comes with a detachable portable mirror and can be used either as a glam desk accessory or a handy phone stand. A two-in-one detail that brings Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody to life, making your Christmas celebrations effortlessly elegant!

Get ready to elevate your winter vibes with the 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters Fluffy Fleece Blanket' because staying warm should always be glamorous! Then spice up your holiday gatherings with 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters Sweet Ceramic Plates,' adding a dash of festive charm to your table. But here's the showstopper the exclusive 'ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters Rotating Projector Lamp'! It's not just a lamp; it's a work of art that'll spin your favourite character-inspired patterns into a magical light show.

This fabulous limited-edition collection lands in 7-Eleven stores on 13 December. ANNA SUI and Sanrio fans, don't miss out swing by and grab these goodies to sprinkle a bit of glamour into your holiday season!

Unleash Your Style with Our Exclusive Trio: Practical Yet Adorable 'Plushies with Portable Mirrors'

Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody are getting festive at 7-Eleven, donning glamorous dresses right before Christmas! Each limited edition 'Plushie with Portable Mirror' comes with a heart-shaped or round detachable mirror. Simply place the mirror on the plushie's body, and it appears as if the plushie is holding the mirror, transforming into a mini desk mirror! Additionally, these plushies can also serve as phone stands, offering a dual-purpose function. With a height of around 18cm, these plushies are just the right size for your office desk or makeup table, providing both practicality and aesthetic appeal. This time, when you redeem this limited-edition item, you can choose your preferred style, making it a perfect Christmas gift for your nearest and dearest!

For more details on the Limited Edition 'Plushies with Portable Mirrors', please refer to this table:

1. Hello Kitty Plushie with Portable Mirror (Heart-Shaped)

Hello Kitty is rocking a new and sophisticated look in a black lace, glamorous outfit along with a deep red bow and pearl accessories. This Hello Kitty plushie comes complete with a detachable white heart-shaped mirror and is perfect for your desk, doubling as a phone stand or a handy mirror. The back of the mirror proudly displays the ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters logo, making it a must-have for Sanrio fans everywhere!

Plushie: Approx. 18(H) x 10(W) cm

Detachable Mirror: Approx. 86(H) x 98(W) mm

2. Kuromi Plushie with Portable Mirror (Round)

Kuromi, known for her signature black and purple ensemble, elevates her style in a purple outfit adorned with ANNA SUI's classic roses. The addition of a black and purple rose butterfly bow takes her dark-themed look to a new level, revealing her cheeky yet charming side. Kuromi also comes with a funky detachable purple round mirror it's not just a plush, but a desk companion doubling as a glam makeup mirror. Stylish and practical, it's perfect for adding whimsy to your festive season or gifting to someone who loves a dash of magic!

Plushie: Approx. 18(H) x 10(W) cm

Detachable Mirror: Approx. 86(H) x 98(W) mm

3. My Melody Plushie with Portable Mirror (Heart-Shaped)

Guess who's ditched her traditional pink look? My Melody is now turning heads in a chic black lace dress! Complete with an adorable bow, she exudes the perfect blend of elegance and cuteness. The black headband featuring ANNA SUI's iconic purple roses takes the whole outfit to a new level of sophistication! And that's not all My Melody comes with a detachable black heart-shaped mirror. More than just a mirror, it's the ultimate gift for your trendsetting BFF who loves switching up styles. Whether sitting pretty on your office desk or doubling as your makeup desk buddy, she'll be a fun and fabulous addition to your home or office!

Plushie: Approx. 18(H) x 10(W) cm

Detachable Mirror: Approx. 86(H) x 98(W) mm



CAUTION:



Complies with EN 71 toy safety standards. This product contains small parts and may pose a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years old. USE & CARE:



Keep away from open flames and heat sources to prevent fire or damage.

Clean the mirror with mild soapy water and use a damp cloth to remove soap residues.

Do not use a dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage. Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal. Limited Edition 'Plushie with Portable Mirror' Promotion Details :

Stamp Redemption Details:

From now until 1 January 2024, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.

Redemption Details:

From 13 December 2023 (7am) to 5 January 2024, customers can redeem one ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters Limited Edition Plushie with Portable Mirror with 8 stamps plus $58. Customers can choose their preferred style, with a limit of three redemptions per person per day. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: 13 December to 15 December 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 13 December (7am) to 18 December 2023, yuu Members can redeem one ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters Limited Edition Plushie with Portable Mirror with 8,800 yuu Points plus $48. Customers can choose their preferred style, with a limit of three redemptions per person per day. Limited quantity, while stocks last.



Hello Kitty and Kuromi Turn into 'Fluffy Fleece Blankets' to Keep You Warm This Winter

As we step into December and feel the chill in the air, these two cosy 'Fluffy Fleece Blankets' featuring Hello Kitty and Kuromi are the winter essentials you've been waiting for! Imagine wrapping yourself up in warmth with these blankets, infused with ANNA SUI's classic black and purple vibes and delightful patterns. Each blanket tells a stylish story, with one side showcasing Hello Kitty or Kuromi in their glamorous outfits accentuated by ANNA SUI's signature prints, the other side in a predominantly solid colour. With dimensions of around 148cm by 64cm, they're the perfect companions for your cosy moments, whether at the office or home.

For more details on the 'Fluffy Fleece Blankets', please refer to this table:

1. Hello Kitty Fluffy Fleece Blanket

Cosy up with the soft and snug 'ANNA SUI|Sanrio characters Fluffy Fleece Blanket,' where Hello Kitty meets ANNA SUI magic! Inspired by ANNA SUI's signature purple-blue hues, deep reds, gold accents, and blacks, the design features iconic ANNA SUI bows and golden floral patterns. Hello Kitty, adorned in her fabulous black lace ensemble, adds a touch of glamour to the overall aesthetic. This blanket is a must-have for all Hello Kitty lovers! Perfect for your office or home, it's your stylish companion for a warm and wonderful winter!

2. Kuromi Fluffy Fleece Blanket

Snuggle up in style with the 'ANNA SUI|Sanrio characters Fluffy Fleece Blanket' featuring Kuromi! This ultra-soft blanket is dominated by ANNA SUI's signature purple-gold and black hues, perfectly complementing Kuromi's mischievous charm. Dressed in a black lace outfit and holding a pink heart, Kuromi showcases an adorable side that's hard to resist! The design incorporates golden floral patterns, lace details, butterflies, and Kuromi's iconic devilish skull heart, creating a cool yet cute vibe. Plus, the double-sided fleece material ensures exceptional warmth for the cosiest cuddles!

Product Dimensions: Fluffy Fleece Blanket: Approx. 60(W) x 145(L) cm CAUTION:

This product is not a toy and is not suitable for children under 4 years old. Children should use the product under adult supervision. USE & CARE:

The product is machine washable, with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and using a gentle cycle. Please wash separately from other clothes.

Do not use fabric softeners or fragrance enhancers.

Do not use bleach, tumble dry, iron, or dry clean.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing, and store it in a cool, dry place.

Keep away from open flames and heat sources to prevent fire or damage. Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

'Fluffy Fleece Blanket' Promotion Details

From 13 December 2023 (7am) to 5 January 2024 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one blanket for $179 or 8,000 yuu Points plus $135. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantity, while stocks last.





My Melody and Cinnamoroll Transform into Chic Homeware: 'Sweet Ceramic Plates' for Festive Fun!



Winter calls for heartwarming get-togethers with loved ones, and what better way to elevates those moments than with exquisite tableware! My Melody and Cinnamoroll, the adorable Sanrio characters, have donned new outfits and transformed into two adorable 'Sweet Ceramic Plates' showcasing ANNA SUI's signature glamorous designs perfect for infusing a touch of magic into your Christmas parties! Crafted from food-grade materials, these ceramic plates are not only safe and durable but also microwave-friendly for your convenience. Elevate your party game, and bring a dash of joy to every gathering with your friends and family!

For more details on the 'Sweet Ceramic Plates', please refer to this table:

1 . My Melody Sweet Ceramic Plate

My Melody steals the spotlight in a chic black and gold lace ensemble, elegantly crowned with ANNA SUI's iconic black rose headband. This ceramic plate will showcase all your tasty treats in style! The centre boasts a blend of black and gold patterns, set against an elegant black backdrop adorned with golden-purple lace, butterflies, and intricate details along the edges. This isn't just a plate it's a stylish statement for your snacks!

2. Cinnamoroll Sweet Ceramic Plate

Cinnamoroll is rocking a blue evening gown, paired with a hat featuring ANNA SUI's signature rose talk about adorable elegance! The ceramic plate features Cinnamoroll's classic clouds and golden motifs at its centre, surrounded by a purple backdrop with golden leaves and black butterflies along the rim, adding regal sophistication. Perfect for glam gatherings!

Product Dimensions: Diameter: Approx. 20 cm CAUTION:

This product is intended for containing food and is not a toy. It is not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children should use this product under adult supervision. Do not continue using if damage or missing parts are found. USE & CARE:



Clean thoroughly before first use.

Use a sponge or cloth with a mild detergent for cleaning. Avoid using abrasive materials such as steel wool or scouring pads.

This product is suitable for use in the microwave.

Not suitable for use in the oven and not recommended for dishwasher use.

Avoid overfilling the product to prevent spills.

Avoid rapid temperature changes as it may cause the product to break.

This product complies with the food contact requirements of the U.S. FDA.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

'Sweet Ceramic Plate' Promotion Details

From 13 December 2023 (7am) to 5 January 2024 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one plate for $99 or 8,000 yuu Points plus $55. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantity, while stocks last.



Kuromi Steals the Spotlight in the Exclusive 'Rotating Projector Lamp' Setting a Festive Mood Just for You!

No celebration is complete without enchanting lights, and this 3D character rotating projector lamp is a party essential! Watch as Kuromi transforms into the limited edition 'Kuromi Rotating Projector Lamp,' setting the perfect festive mood. In dimly lit spaces, switch it on and watch Kuromi and ANNA SUI's iconic butterfly and heart-shaped devil skull patterns come alive. With three colours and adjustable brightnesswhite, yellow, and purpleit's a playful spectacle! The 360-degree dynamic rotation of the 3D character rotating projector lamp, combined with the option to switch projection slides, makes it a USB rechargeable and portable party essential, adding that extra touch of flair to your festivities!

Kuromi Rotating Projector Lamp

Get ready for a whimsical experience with our 3D character rotating projector lamp! Featuring a chic semi-circular design, this lamp showcases a stunning Kuromi character in a glamorous evening gown at the top. The bottom part cleverly blends ANNA SUI and Kuromi's iconic black and purple hues, resulting in an exceptionally elegant appearance.

But the magic doesn't stop there when the lamp comes to life, it projects floral patterns, butterflies, lace, and heart-shaped devil skull designs, capturing the essence of both ANNA SUI and Kuromi. With a 360-degree dynamic rotation, these delightful patterns will dance across every corner of your room, creating a lively and vibrant atmosphere for your party! Enjoy this visual delight that'll that extra flair to your celebrations!

Product Dimensions:

Rotating Projector Lamp: Approx. 15(H) x 13(W) cm CAUTION:



We are not responsible for damage caused by incorrect usage of this product.

This product is not a toy and is not suitable for children under 4 years old. Do not continue using if damage or missing parts are found. USE & CARE:



Use the included USB charging cable to power the product and ensure normal operation.

Do not power this product from a computer to avoid compatibility issues or crashes.

When unplugging the USB charging cable, grip the connector and pull, do not pull the cable alone to avoid internal wire breakage.

Keep this product away from large electronic devices due to its electronic components to prevent abnormal operation caused by electromagnetic interference.

Use a suitable power adapter: 5V 1A for optimal performance.

Place the product on a flat, stable, and level surface during use to avoid instability and potential hazards. Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

'Kuromi Rotating Projector Lamp' Promotion Details

From 13 December 2023 (7am) to 5 January 2024 with any purchase#, customers can redeem one lamp for $199 or 8,000 yuu Points plus $155. Limited quantity, while stocks last.





*Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

