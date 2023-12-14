(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Intention to Fundraise
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription. The offer is expected to open in early 2024. A prospectus containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
