Xalient Acquires Grabowsky, A Leading Digital Identity Specialist In Europe, Accelerating Its Global Leadership Position

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, UK, 14th December 2023 – Global identity and access management (IAM), security, and network transformation specialist Xalient is pleased to announce its acquisition of Grabowsky BV, a leading digital identity advisory and managed services business based in Benelux. This follows the recent acquisition of Integral Partners LLC in the USA, which has greatly strengthened Xalient's position as a leading provider of IAM services and solutions worldwide. The acquisition of Grabowsky combined with Integral Partners will accelerate Xalient's position in the digital identity space, enriching its existing offer to customers and enabling Xalient to drive value for organisations worldwide.



Xalient's expansion into the Benelux region cements the foundation for future company growth in all European markets, delivering customer-centric identity and zero trust solutions across the security landscape.

With a significant presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg markets and a strong customer base in both public and private sectors, Grabowsky brings extensive identity capabilities, which include identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and customer identity access management (CIAM). Xalient is now uniquely positioned to provide its clients with a comprehensive global IAM service because of its unmatched identity expertise in the US, UK, and now the Benelux region. With these two acquisitions Xalient now boasts over 300 employees worldwide.

Sherry Vaswani, CEO and founder of Xalient, emphasises the deal's strategic importance. "We're delighted to welcome Grabowsky into the Xalient family. Grabowsky boasts an excellent reputation in the industry with both partners and clients. Importantly, Grabowsky reflects our own company ethos to provide customer-centric solutions, designed and delivered by trusted experts.”

Steven Daniëls, Managing Director, Grabowsky adds:“Having specialised in and delivered IAM technologies and services for the past 38 years, it's clear the IAM domain as we know it today is too siloed for the IT landscape of tomorrow. Identity is a crucial tenant of the cybersecurity and networking domains, consequently managing them is complex and obscure. This underscores the need for a zero trust approach to govern access for all identities. As a result, we are delighted to join the Xalient Group. Our shared values and ambition, combined with the complementary nature of our services, meant that Xalient was the obvious choice to help us evolve on a global footing.”

Mark Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Xalient concludes:“We're seeing growing global demand for IAM strategies and solutions, driven in part by the increased protection needed around digital transformation initiatives. Customers are increasingly recognising the interdependencies between identity, security and networking in order to adhere to true zero trust principles and are turning to specialist providers like Xalient. This acquisition broadens our geographic reach throughout Europe and puts us in a strong position as we embark on our next growth phase.”

About Xalient

Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the USA, Xalient counts Kellogg's, Avis Budget Group, WPP and Keurig Dr Pepper among its clients. It was established eight years ago to disrupt the traditional markets for secure networking, taking advantage of the huge shift to cloud technology that has created high demand for flexible, cost-effective global connectivity and protection against increasingly complex cyber threats. Following the strategic acquisition of Integral Partners earlier this year, Xalient offers world class advisory, IGA, PAM, customer identity, access enforcement and other IAM solutions, as well as transformative software defined networking, cybersecurity technologies and managed services. Xalient helps the world's largest brands become more resilient, adaptable, and responsive to change.

*Xalient was named among Europe's Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by Financial Times and Statista for the second year running.

About Grabowsky

Based in The Hague (NL) and Asse (BE), Grabowsky is a leading expert in the digital identity (IAM) field. With over 35 years of experience, Grabowsky enhances the digital resilience and agility of organisations across Europe. Its knowledge, expertise, and innovative approach have earned Grabowsky a prominent position in the industry and many reputable awards. The company's mission is to facilitate seamless and secure collaboration among all digital identities within and between organisations.

*Grabowsky was awarded SailPoint 2022 EMEA Admiral Delivery Partner of the Year for Software and SaaS (Software as a Service) and CyberArk's EMEA Growth Partner of the Year Award 2022.

Xalient Press Contact:

Paula Elliott

