Predictive Analytics In Healthcare Market Size To Hit Eyes USD 8.46 Billion By 2025 | CAGR Of 21.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare MarketPredictive Analytics in Healthcare 2024

Major factors that drive the growth of the market include increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized & evidence-based medicine

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, global Predictive Analytics In Healthcare Market is projected to garner USD 8.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Predictive analytics is the practice of using statistics and modeling techniques to extract information from current and historical datasets to predict potential future outcomes and trends. Rise in awareness among organizations about massive volume of data generated to predict future outcomes by using predictive analysis solutions is driving the growth of the market. In addition, increase in usage of internet coupled with the availability of several sources of accessing the internet has led increase in data generation. Thus, leveraging this data to make accurate business strategies and decisions optimizes the revenue, which is driving the demand for predictive analytics solutions

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled,“Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market by Application (Operations Management, Financial Data Analytics, Population Health, and Clinical), Component (Software, Hardware, and Service), and End User (Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2032”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:

What are the factors driving the Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market?

Lowering excessive costs incurred in healthcare expenditure, surge in efficiency in the healthcare industry, and rise in usage of personalized and evidence-based medicine fuel the growth in the market. However, scarcity of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry and unavailability of robust infrastructure for efficient functionality limit the market growth. On the other hand, increase in significance of healthcare in the emerging countries is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

Top Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Companies

. Oracle Corporation

. Microsoft Corporation

. IBM Corporation

. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

. MedeAnalytics, Inc.

. Cerner Corporation

. Information Builders Inc.

. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Optum Inc.)

. Verisk Analytics

. SAS Institute, Inc.

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Segmentation: –

By Application

. Operations Management

. Financial Data Analytics

. Population Health Management

. Clinical

By Component

. Software

. Hardware

. Service

By End User

. Healthcare Payer

. Healthcare Provider

. Others

The predictive analytics in healthcare market is expected to witness significant growth across various regions. North America, being a technologically advanced region with a strong healthcare infrastructure, is anticipated to dominate the market. The presence of major market players, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and government initiatives to promote healthcare analytics are driving the market growth in this region. Europe is also projected to exhibit substantial growth due to the rising demand for efficient healthcare services and the implementation of favorable regulations. The Asia Pacific region is likely to experience rapid growth due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding healthcare IT infrastructure, and growing awareness about the benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare.

Purchase the Report:

Key Benefits for Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market:

. This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

. Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

. The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to application, components, end user, and region.

. In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

. The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

...

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn