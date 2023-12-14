Innovatorsbox Achieves Global Trademark Success For Its Five Key Brands In Five Countries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Monica H. KangWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- InnovatorsBox® , a leading global leadership and creativity firm, proudly announces the successful acquisition of global trademarks for several key brand assets under the InnovatorsBox® umbrella across international markets. This milestone underscores InnovatorsBox®'s commitment to democratizing creativity and leadership learning and creating pathways for more goodwill leaders to flourish.The secured trademarks encompass a diverse range of strategic offerings provided by InnovatorsBox®:1) The trademark for InnovatorsBox® was first registered in 2016 in the USA, along with the company's formation, and has now successfully received trademark registration in China, South Korea, the U.K., and Japan in 2023.2) The trademark for InnovatorsBox Studios® , the creative production arm of the company that produces music, podcasts, and audiobooks to make creativity and leadership insights accessible through creative platforms formed in 2020, is successfully registered in the USA, China, the U.K., and Japan in 2023.3) The trademark for InnovatorsBox Academy® , the company's learning and development program department focused on creating scalable training and leadership tools to upskill future leaders formed in 2020, is successfully registered in the USA in 2023.4) The trademark for Rethink Facilitation®, a unique, in-depth facilitation training and online course Founder Monica H. Kang created and started offering in 2020, is successfully registered in the USA in 2023.5) The trademark for Rethink Creativity®, the creativity leadership framework, and the book Founder Kang published in the USA and South Korea, is successfully registered in the USA in 2023.Monica H. Kang, Founder and CEO of InnovatorsBox®, expressed her enthusiasm for the successful trademark acquisitions, stating,“These trademarks' successes signify a pivotal moment for InnovatorsBox® as we continue our dedication to fostering creativity, innovation, and thoughtful leadership for all. The global protection of these key brands will safeguard our brands and strengthen our position as a global leader in cultivating equitable creative thinking.”With trademarks secured in strategic markets, InnovatorsBox® looks forward to further expansion, collaboration, and transformative engagements with global innovators and organizations committed to building an equitable, creative workplace for all.For more information about InnovatorsBox and its trademarked offerings, please visit .About InnovatorsBox®:InnovatorsBox®, founded by Monica H. Kang, is dedicated to making creativity and leadership accessible for all. The global leadership firm specializes in research-based and interactive programs to empower corporations, professionals, educators, students, and entrepreneurs to unlock creative thinking and thrive in today's complex workplaces. InnovatorsBox® offers coaching, workshops, speaking, team building, and creative resources that help people rethink creativity, leadership, and innovation to help them grow and thrive.About Monica H. Kang:Monica H. Kang is on a mission to build a workplace where all can thrive with creativity. As the Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox® and the Author of Rethink Creativity®, she helps companies worldwide rethink culture, leadership, and team development by making creativity practical and relatable regardless of industry or job title. She hosts the award-winning workplace and leadership podcast Dear Workplace and Curious Monica, where she interviews innovative leaders on how they thrive. As a bilingual writer, she also writes on leadership and creativity in Korean at Forbes Korea. Before InnovatorsBox®, Monica was a nuclear nonproliferation policy expert.

