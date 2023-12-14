Palm oil witness decrease in rates for 6th consecutive week

(MENAFN) Palm oil prices are on a downward trajectory, approaching their lowest levels in six weeks, spurred by apprehensions of a decline in demand exacerbated by the general slump in oil prices. News agency reports a 1 percent drop in the futures contracts for palm oil, signaling a potential dip to its lowest point since November 1.



Sandeep Singh, the director of the Farm Trade Trading and Consulting Company in Kuala Lumpur, sheds light on the subdued buying activity from major consumers such as China and India, indicating a lack of urgency in procuring palm oil. Anticipating a further decline, Singh predicts a price range between 3,550 and 3,850 Malaysian ringgit per ton, citing weak demand dynamics. He emphasizes that the agricultural sector's financial constraints could impede production, potentially triggering a market reversal if traders opt to capitalize on profits as the year concludes.



The backdrop to this market trend includes a notable decrease in palm oil stocks in Malaysia, a leading global producer. Official data reveals a significant reduction in stocks last month after attaining their highest levels in four years. The decline is attributed to a faster-than-expected reduction in production compared to exports. Singh anticipates that Malaysian stocks will persist above 2.3 million tons in the coming month due to subdued demand. Last month, stocks reached 2.42 million tons, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. The weakening demand dynamics and potential surplus in stock levels paint a challenging outlook for the palm oil market in the near term.

