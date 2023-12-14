Introducing Picoala: The Ios App For Photo Layout And Printing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARSAW, POLAND, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce the launch of Picoala , a new iOS app designed for iPhone users who love to capture and share memories through photos. Picoala is a one-of-a-kind app that allows users to print multiple photos per page with automatic layout, making it easier than ever to create beautiful photo collages and prepare photos for photo books.The main goal of Picoala is to simplify the process of printing photos by offering a wide range of features that cater to the needs of its users. With Picoala, users can prepare photos for photo books in specific photo sizes, making it perfect for those who love to create personalized photo albums. The app also allows users to create, edit, print, and share photo collages in PDF format with just a few taps on their phone.One of the most unique features of Picoala is its ability to print a large number of photos (over 100) per page. This is made possible by the app's auto-layout system and customizable settings, which allow users to set page size, margins, spacing, and photo size in inches, centimeters and pixels. Additionally, users can edit the entire page or a single photo, giving them full control over the final layout.Another standout feature of Picoala is the ability to apply unified global settings to all photos at once. With just a few taps, users can add border, specify photo size, and set de-squeeze factor for all photos in the project, saving them time and effort. To provide even more flexibility the app allows users to manage multiple projects, making it the perfect tool for organizing and printing large collections of photos."We are thrilled to introduce Picoala to the world. Our app is designed to make printing photos a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for our users. With Picoala, users can unleash their creativity and create stunning photo collages and photo books with ease," said the team behind Picoala.Picoala is now available for download on the App Store , and we invite all iPhone users to try it out and see for themselves how it can transform their photo printing experience. With Picoala, printing memories has never been easier.For a comprehensive understanding of Picoala and its robust features, as well as a step-by-step guide on getting started, we invite you to visit our official website . Please follow us on social media for updates and tips on how to make the most out of our app.

