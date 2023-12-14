Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size To Hit Eyes USD 18 Billion By 2027 | CAGR Of 4.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe IVD

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations and evolving market trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In vitro diagnostics (IVD) include medical devices, assays and reagents, which are employed in diagnosis of a medical condition. Furthermore, these instruments are employed in analysis of tissue samples and body fluids collected from a patient. Moreover, there are various types of in vitro diagnostic instruments that work on different techniques such as immunodiagnostics, tissue diagnostics, hematology, and molecular diagnostics. Furthermore, in vitro diagnostics are employed in the diagnosis of various medical conditions such as infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac disorders, and nephrological disorders.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size is Anticipated to Garner USD 18 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8% During Forecast Period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the Europe in vitro diagnostic market is surge in number of in vitro diagnostic tests, which is attributable to rise in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases. Furthermore, growth in geriatric population, which is prone to immunological disorders is another major factor that boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in use of personalized medicines in treatment of various chronic diseases such as cancer also fuels growth of the Europe in vitro diagnostics market. In addition, increase in technological advancements associated with in vitro diagnostic products, technologies, and software & services boosts the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to restrict growth of the Europe in vitro diagnostics market. On the contrary, potential for outsourcing present lucrative opportunities for key players in the Europe in vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation: -

By Product Services

. Chemicals & Reagents

. Instruments

. Software and Services

By Techniques

. Immunodiagnostics

. Blood Testing

. Molecular Diagnostics

. Tissue Diagnostics

. Other IVD Techniques

. Hematology

. Clinical Chemistry

By Application

. Infectious Diseases

. Cancer

. Cardiac Diseases

. Immune System Disorders

. Nephrological Diseases

. Gastrointestinal Diseases

. Other Indications

By End Users

. Standalone Laboratory

. Hospitals

. Academic and Medical Schools

. Point of Care Testing

. Others

Germany is expected to be the leader in the Europe in vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period, owing to surge in prevalence of infectious diseases, which lead to rise in use of immunodiagnostics used in infectious disease diagnostics. In addition, other factors such as rise in use of rapid tests such as continuous glucose monitoring and flash glucose monitoring also contribute to the growth of the Germany in vitro diagnostics market. Moreover, the UK is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of seasonal flu, leading to rise in use of point-of-care testing. In addition, rise in awareness related to use of in vitro diagnostics is another major factor that contributes to the growth of the Europe in vitro diagnostics market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

. This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future Europe in vitro diagnostics market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

. The Europe in vitro diagnostics market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

. The Europe in vitro diagnostics market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

. A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

. The development strategies adopted by the key Europe in vitro diagnostics market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

