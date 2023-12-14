Land Mobile Radio Market To Hit USD 68.74 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 11.33% | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Land Mobile Radio

Seamless Connectivity on the Go: Unveiling Trends in the Land Mobile Radio Market

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Land Mobile Radio Market is expected to grow at 11.33% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 68.74 Billion by 2030 from USD 32.43 Billion in 2023.

The latest report provides information about the Global Land Mobile Radio market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Land Mobile Radio Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Land Mobile Radio Market.

Public safety organizations employ the land mobile radio (LMR) system, a two-way wireless communication network, for crucial communications. It is frequently used by users on the ground to interact with base stations. The systems are made up of repeaters, network infrastructure, handheld portable radios, and mobile radios mounted on vehicles. Interoperability between agencies, integrated voice and data services, spectrum efficiency, improved compatibility with current systems, and trunked, traditional, and secure communications are all features of LMR systems. As a result, they have a wide range of applications in many different areas, including construction, business, transportation, marine, and defense.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the report:

#request-a-sample

Significant Players Covered in the Land Mobile Radio Market Report:

Motorola Solutions, Inc., Anritsu, Leonardo USA, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Simoco Wireless Solutions, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Thales, BK Technologies (RELM Wireless Corporation), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, and Tait Communication

Note - This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work .

✔ Table of Contents The study's depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report's structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy's research methodology

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Land Mobile Radio Market Report

Land Mobile Radio Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Handheld

Vehicle Mounted

Fixed Base

Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Analog

Digital

Land Mobile Radio Market by End Use, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Public Safety

Military & Defense

Logistics & Transportation

Utility

Others.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In May 2023, Motorola Solutions(NYSE: MSI) introduced the MOTOTRBOTM R2 radio in Latin America, designed to keep frontline workers connected across a variety of industries including airports, manufacturing facilities, agriculture, private security, and retailers. As part of Motorola Solutions' technology ecosystem, this next-generation radio can be integrated with video security and access control technologies to help frontline workers receive critical information whenever incidents are detected and actions need to be taken quickly.

In April 2023, Anritsu Company expanded its Field MasterTM MS2080A, a multi-functional spectrum analyzer that combined nine instruments into a single solution, to operate up to 6 GHz. With extended frequency coverage, the MS2080A addresses growing congestion in the 6 GHz spectrum caused by rapid growth in satellite services; cellular, commercial, and LMR networks; radio location services; and industrial scientific and medical networks.

Regional Analysis of the Land Mobile Radio Market:

In terms of revenue, North America holds a significant portion of the worldwide market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. For LMR systems, North America has a sizable market and high acceptance rates across numerous industries. In addition to the public safety sector, LMR systems are crucial for communication and coordination in other North American businesses like transportation, utilities, construction, and industrial sectors.

To enhance communication across various agencies and jurisdictions, the region has taken important steps. To improve the effectiveness and efficiency of communication in North America, projects and efforts have been initiated to enable seamless communication between various LMR systems.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the Land Mobile Radio market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide Land Mobile Radio market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What is the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Land Mobile Radio Market Report:

.Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

.Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

.Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

.Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

.Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

1. Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

2. Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

3. In-depth analysis of the Land Mobile Radio Market

4. Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

5. Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

6. Neutral perspective on the market performance

7. Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Land Mobile Radio Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Land Mobile Radio Market Forecast

OUR REPORT DATE OFFERS:

Customs Data - Detailed Data covers 100% complete

customs-based data with Importer and Exporter Details along with other shipment

information.

Statistical Data - Statistical Data does not contain

Companies' Names but it has other useful information such as Quantity, Country,

Price, etc.

Transit Data - Transit Data covers information of

import-export shipments of the land-locked countries, which pass through

different customs territories.

Mirror Data - Mirror Data contains information, which

is reported by partner countries of countries that do not report their trade

data.

WE HAVE HISTORICAL DATA ALSO OF THESE COUNTRIES FROM JANUARY 2012 ONWARDS TO FUTURE MONTHS. WE UPDATE OUR DATABASE IN EVERY 35 DAYS (depend upon countries)

“We offer data for more than 195 nations. This is far greater than any other company at the moment and the largest number in the market”. The report can be customized according to the client's requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts ( ... ) and we'll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Do You Have Any Queries or Specific Requirements? Ask Our Industry Expert:

#request-a-sample

Conclusion

In conclusion, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technology stands as a beacon of connectivity in critical environments, navigating communication challenges and ensuring reliable, secure, and efficient information exchange. As technology continues to advance, LMR will remain instrumental in reshaping how organizations connect and communicate in dynamic and demanding scenarios. The journey of Land Mobile Radio unfolds with boundless possibilities, lighting the way for innovation

Discover more research Reports:

Wireless Power Transmission Market



Global 5G Enterprise Market



DC-DC Converters Market



Irrigation Controllers Market



Global 3D Sensors Market



About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm that helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours and help you find the market research report you need.



Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn