Foundation Healthcare Continues On Its Trajectory Of Growth In 2023

- Liaw Yit Ming, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Healthcare HoldingsSINGAPORE, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Foundation Healthcare Holdings Pte. Ltd. (FHH) is establishing itself as one of the fastest growing and largest private multi-specialty groups in Singapore.Since its establishment in March 2023 with investments from Seatown Holdings International Pte. Ltd., through SeaTown Private Capital Master Fund, FHH has grown from just over 50 specialists to more than 70 specialists by end 2023, a phenomenal 40% growth in 9 months. In total, FHH has raised more than $400 million in debt and equity to finance its acquisitions. Other notable investors in the company include East Ventures and EMTEK.FHH's 52 clinics and 2 medical centres are strategically located island-wide and across all major private hospitals in Singapore. Some of its clinical programmes; General Surgery, Musculoskeletal, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT), Women and Children, are amongst the largest and most comprehensive in the private sector.Founded by Liaw Yit Ming and Dr Lee Hong Huei, previously senior executives in IHH Healthcare Bhd., the management team has built up an impressive bench strength that will continue to galvanise its growth in the future.Liaw Yit Ming, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Healthcare, reflecting on the company's growth in 2023,“We started Foundation Healthcare to contribute to the transformation of the private healthcare system to deliver better value for patients. It is our hope that this vision will energise other like-minded stakeholders to collaborate on a broader scale to make an even greater impact.”The company is gearing up to exceed its trajectory of growth in 2024 with the inclusion of more private specialist practices and adjacent support services. It recently underwent a rebranding exercise to signal this new phase of growth. The new website can be found atAbout Foundation Healthcare HoldingsFoundation Healthcare Holdings is one of Singapore's largest and fastest-growing multi-specialty private healthcare groups, committed to transforming the healthcare landscape through collaboration, innovation, and patient-centric care.About SeaTown Holdings InternationalSeaTown is a Singapore-based investment manager focused on alternative, absolute return strategies. ST manages multi-asset and public equity strategies through open-end funds as well as private investments strategies in closed-end funds. SeaTown also offers investment solutions calibrated to clients' unique investment needs and objectives. SeaTown is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seviora Holdings Pte. Ltd. and indirectly owned by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

