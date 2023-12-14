Tesla undertakes largest recall of over 2M cars in US amid autopilot safety worries

(MENAFN) In response to safety concerns raised by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla, the electric car giant led by Elon Musk, is undertaking its largest recall to date, affecting just over two million cars equipped with the Autopilot advanced autonomous driving system in the United States. The recall aims to implement new safety measures and address the NHTSA's ongoing investigation, which has been underway for more than two years. The central focus of this inquiry has been to assess whether Tesla's self-driving cars effectively ensure driver attentiveness during the use of the Autopilot system.



Tesla's Autopilot system is designed to empower vehicles to autonomously navigate within their lanes, handling tasks such as steering, acceleration, and braking. While the system includes features for lane changes on highways, it falls short of conferring full autonomy to the vehicles. The recall encompasses a significant portion of Tesla's vehicle fleet on American roads, reflecting the company's commitment to addressing safety concerns associated with its autonomous driving technology.



The NHTSA's investigation gained momentum in August 2021, prompted by a series of over ten collisions involving Tesla cars and stationary emergency vehicles. The agency sought to determine whether the Autopilot system played a role in these incidents and scrutinized a total of 956 collision incidents initially believed to involve the use of the self-driving system. The focus of the investigation honed in on 322 collisions directly linked to the utilization of Tesla's Autopilot.



Upon concluding its investigation, the NHTSA identified issues with Tesla's unique design of the self-driving system. The agency noted that the design may lead drivers to inadequately participate in the driving process, potentially resulting in incorrect or inappropriate use of the system. In response to these findings, Tesla initiated the extensive recall to implement enhanced safety features and address the identified concerns, underscoring the company's commitment to prioritizing the safety of drivers and road users.

