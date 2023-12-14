15 Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In Hyderabad Bakery

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Fifteen workers were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a bakery kitchen in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where the condition of six of them is stated to be critical.

Police said the explosion occurred in the kitchen of Karachi Bakery in Gagan Pahad area under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station on the city outskirts.

Eight injured were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital at Kanchanbagh.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to ensure that the injured get the best treatment.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that most of the injured were workers from Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

ms/dan