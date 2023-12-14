1,650 Employees Of UAE Company Pledge To Donate Organs

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM

Last updated: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM

As many as 1,650 employees of the UAE-based Aries Group pledged to donate their organs during a programme organised at the company's Sharjah headquarters last week. More than half of the participating employees are from the UAE, while the rest are from the company's offices around the world.

Sohan Roy, founder, chairman, and CEO of Aries Group, hailed this milestone as a new asset in their dedication to social causes.

As part of its efforts to raise awareness and encourage organ donation, the group announced that 90 per cent of its future vacancies will be reserved for those supporting the organ donation campaign.

"The initiative goes beyond a mere philanthropic endeavour. It resonates with the very ethos of Aries Group, emphasising the preservation of health not only for employees but also for their families through organ donation," said Roy.

He said the group has collaborated with Fr Davis Chiramel's Green Life, the official volunteer of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention's (Mohap) Hayat Programme for organ donation. 'Hayat' is a national system designed to enhance efforts to encourage more people to donate human organs and tissue, following international standards and practices. Green Life, an initiative by Father Davis Chiramel, is dedicated to promoting deceased organ donation and improving the lives of those affected by organ failure.

Fr Davis Chiramel, popularly known as the Kidney Priest, is an Indian Catholic priest and the founder of the Accident Care and Transport Service (ACTS) and the Kidney Federation of India.

Last month, Mohap designated Fr Chiramel as "Hayat champion" and invited him to support the country's organ donation programme. Roy said Fr Chiramel's guidance in securing official approval for the UAE campaign is a testament to the collective willpower and unity behind this transformative cause.

"By championing organ donation, we are reinforcing a culture of self-care among employees, recognising that their well-being directly impacts organisational success," he added.

A leader in the marine industry, Aries Group is based in Sharjah and operates 60 companies across 25 countries.

