Efficiency And Economy: Yard Logistics Embracing The Best Self-Driving Practices

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Not long ago, a self-driving revolution seemed just around the corner. Yet today the promise of genuinely Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) on everyday roads remains unfulfilled. What is marketed as 'driverless cars' are regular vehicles equipped with autopilot features needing a vigilant human driver on board, just in case. Recent sentiment in the media and financial backing for AV technology is down. Crunchbase reveals a decrease in venture funding to AV startups - from $12.5 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion by far in 2023. At the same time, the current economic climate emphasizes short-term gains, compelling businesses to deliver immediate returns.



This compels us to ponder: Has the AV industry lost its momentum? Or is it merely navigating a temporary roadblock?

Autonomous Vehicles possess immense potential across a spectrum of driving and transportation tasks. Although navigating public roads remains a formidable challenge for AVs, with rule-breaking people and unexpected obstacles adding complexity, they find their true calling in controlled environments, where their commercial utility is crystal clear. Specifically, confined logistic hubs at airports, seaports, railway terminals, industrial plants, and warehouses provide an ideal proving ground for the commercial deployment of AV technologies which offer the following benefits:

. Safe and Harmonious Operations: Navigation with precision and safety, seamlessly coexisting with other traffic participants.

. Immediate Value: A pragmatic choice to optimise workflows enhancing efficiency.

. Risk Mitigation: AVs help eliminate the potential for human-related errors and accidents.

. Operating in Harsh Conditions: AVs excel in extremely challenging or hazardous environments, from arctic cold, and blistering desert heat to the threat of rockfalls, where human operation may be impractical or dangerous.

. Addressing Labor Shortages: As skilled and seasoned labour shortages become increasingly prevalent, AVs fill the workforce gap efficiently.

Companies equipped with the expertise to transform their existing technological stacks into viable and profitable solutions hold the key to shaping the future of the AV industry. One such trailblazing company, leading the charge, is Evocargo.

Evocargo autonomous logistics

Evocargo's turnkey service ingeniously transforms traditional yard logistics and is now in operation within in-hub facilities. Evocargo provides customers with electric AVs and a sophisticated yet user-friendly fleet management system giving invaluable insights into the autonomous fleet's operations.

Evocargo services boost the efficiency of cargo transportation while reducing the costs associated with fleet maintenance, potentially leading to an impressive annual cost reduction of up to 30 per cent when multiple AVs are deployed at a single site. To support 24/7 operations, a human-driven vehicle at an industrial site or airport terminal would require four shifts, excluding the time required to train each staff member to adhere to the protocols and follow rules. AV fleet streamlines this process, requiring training just once and a single dispatcher supervising up to five vehicles.

Evocargo vehicles are developed and built entirely by them and the design is distinctively cabin-free, which is a profound commitment to autonomy and aligns with level 4 of the widely recognized and accepted SAE classification . However, the advantages of this game-changing service extend far beyond autonomy only. With an all-electric powertrain supplemented by hydrogen, customers enjoy savings from energy consumption and reduce their carbon footprint.

"We didn't set out to create a one-size-fits-all Autonomous Vehicle. Instead, our mission was to specialize and excel in a specific domain," says Ahmed Al Ansi, CEO at Evocargo Autonomous Logistic Services (UAE). "That's why we've focused on understanding and meeting the distinctive needs of the logistics industry - ensuring uninterrupted operations, enhancing the transparency of orders and route management, bolstering the safety and manoeuvrability of AVs, and more. This strategy has been our guiding compass through this competitive landscape."

Safety is one of the leading public concerns, so various protection mechanisms have been meticulously integrated to make the autonomous service safe & reliable in the presence of people and other vehicles within the site. Evocargo's AVs include a 360° computer vision system for real-time control of the vehicle's surroundings, an automatic diagnostic system to monitor the pristine functionality & integrity of all the vehicle components, a stand-by pneumatic braking system as a fail-safe measure, and backup systems for the battery and computer.

Notably, Evocargo engineers have fortified AVs with advanced filtering algorithms to navigate safely and smoothly in diverse weather conditions, including rain, snow and low light. And better manoeuvrability is supported by crab driving and reverse parking, allowing for remarkably precise alignment with a loading-dock of up to 10 cm.

While it may seem like self-driving technology has hit the winter, it is essential to see the bigger picture. AVs have already demonstrated that they can offer practical solutions and solve existing challenges where human operation may be impractical or dangerous. This is not the end of the road for innovation in this field promising that AV capabilities can extend to more domains.