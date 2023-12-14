(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2023 - 2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN (Radio Access Network), mobile core and transport network infrastructure will account for nearly $900 Million by the end of 2023.

Complemented by an expanding selection of 3GPP Band 48/n48-compatible end user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% between 2023 and 2026 to surpass $1.5 Billion in annual spending by 2026. Much of this growth will be driven by private cellular, neutral host and fixed wireless broadband network deployments, as well as 5G buildouts aimed at improving the economics of the cable operators' MVNO services.

The report presents a detailed assessment of the market for LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, business models, use cases, application scenarios, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The report also provides forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network infrastructure and terminal equipment from 2023 to 2030. The forecasts cover three infrastructure submarkets, two air interface technologies, two cell type categories, five device form factors, seven use cases and 11 vertical industries.

After many years of regulatory, standardization and technical implementation activities, the United States' dynamic, three-tiered, hierarchical framework to coordinate shared use of 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band has finally become a commercial success. Although the shared spectrum arrangement is access technology neutral, the 3GPP cellular wireless ecosystem is at the forefront of CBRS adoption, with more than half of all active CBSDs (Citizens Broadband Radio Service Devices) based on LTE and 5G NR air interface technologies.

LTE-based CBRS network deployments have gained considerable momentum in recent years and encompass hundreds of thousands of cell sites - operating in both GAA (General Authorized Access) and PAL (Priority Access License) spectrum tiers - to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) in rural communities, MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) offload, neutral host small cells for in-building coverage enhancement, and private cellular networks in support of IIoT (Industrial IoT), enterprise connectivity, distance learning and smart city initiatives.

Commercial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band have also begun, which are laying the foundation for advanced application scenarios that have more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density - for example, Industry 4.0 applications such as connected production machinery, mobile robotics, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR (Augmented Reality)-assisted troubleshooting.

Examples of 5G NR-based CBRS network installations range from luxury automaker BMW Group's industrial-grade 5G network for autonomous logistics at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina and the U.S. Navy's standalone private 5G network at NAS (Naval Air Station) Whidbey Island to mobile operator Verizon's planned activation of 5G NR-equipped CBRS small cells to supplement its existing 5G service deployment over C-band and mmWave (Millimeter Wave) spectrum.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a database of over 800 LTE/5G NR-based CBRS network engagements - as of Q3'2023.

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:



LTE-based CBRS network deployments have gained considerable momentum in recent years and encompass hundreds of thousands of cell sites to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, fixed wireless broadband in rural communities, MVNO offload, neutral host small cells for in-building coverage enhancement, and private cellular networks for vertical industries and enterprises.

Commercial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band have also begun, which are laying the foundation for Industry 4.0 and advanced application scenarios that have more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.

By eliminating the entry barriers associated with exclusive-use licensed spectrum, CBRS has spurred the entry of many new players in the cellular industry - ranging from private 4G/5G network specialists such as Celona, Betacom, Ballast Networks, Kajeet and BearCom to neutral host solutions provider InfiniG. The secondary market for leasing and monetizing CBRS PAL spectrum rights is starting to get off the ground with the availability of spectrum exchange platforms - from the likes of Federated Wireless and Select Spectrum - which connect license holders with prospective third-party users to streamline transactions of under-utilized PAL spectrum.

Case Studies of CBRS Network Deployments



AccessParks: CBRS-Enabled Wireless Access in National & State Parks

AT&T: Tapping CBRS Shared Spectrum for FWA & Private Cellular Networks

Spectrum Type

Integrators & Suppliers

Deployment Summary

BMW Group: 5G NR-Based CBRS Network for Autonomous Logistics in Spartanburg Plant

Cal Poly (California Polytechnic State University): Converged Public-Private 5G Network

Cal: LTE-Based CBRS Network for Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural California

California National Guard: Rapidly Deployable Private 5G Network for Emergency Response

Charter Communications: Transforming MVNO & FWA Service Offerings With CBRS Shared Spectrum

City of Las Vegas: Municipal Private Wireless Network for Businesses, Government & Educational Institutions

DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit): CBRS-Powered Smart Media & Communications Platform

Del Conca USA: Automating & Streamlining Production Processes With Private Wireless Network

DFW (Dallas Fort Worth) International Airport: Private 5G Network for IoT & Digitization Use Cases

Dow: Modernizing Chemical Plant Maintenance With Private Cellular Networks

Faena Hotel & Forum: Private LTE Network for Improving Mobile Connectivity

FII (Foxconn Industrial Internet): Powering Smart Manufacturing Through CBRS Network

FOX Sports: Private Wireless Network for Live Broadcast Operations

Frontier Communications: Leveraging CBRS Shared Spectrum for Rural Broadband

Gale South Beach Hotel: CBRS Network for Guest Engagement & Hotel Operations

Geisinger (Kaiser Permanente): Private LTE Network for Telemedicine in Rural Pennsylvania

Guident: Private 5G Testbed for Autonomous Vehicles & Smart City Use Cases

Howard University: Delivering Secure & Enhanced Campus Connectivity With CBRS Network

HSG (Haslam Sports Group): 3GPP-Based Private Wireless Infrastructure for Stadium Operations

JBG SMITH Properties: National Landing Private 5G Infrastructure Platform

John Deere: Private Cellular Connectivity for Manufacturing Processes

Logan Aluminum: Enhancing Plant Safety & Efficiency Using Private Broadband Network

Mediacom Communications: Harnessing CBRS Spectrum for FWA Services in Rural America

Memorial Health System: Temporary Private Cellular Network to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

Mercury Broadband: CBRS Network for Broadband Expansion in the Midwestern United States

Meta: CBRS-Powered Neutral Host Wireless Network for Indoor Coverage in Office Buildings

Murray City School District: LTE-Based Private CBRS Network for K-12 Education

NFL (National Football League): Private Wireless Technology for Coach-to-Coach & Sideline Communications

Norfolk Southern Corporation: Private LTE Network for Rail Yard Staff

NYPL (New York Public Library): Shrinking the Digital Divide With CBRS Technology

OhioTT (Ohio Transparent Telecom): CBRS-Enabled Fixed Wireless Network for Rural Ohio

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: Private LTE Network for Newark Liberty International Airport

Pronto: Private Cellular-Enabled Driverless Trucks for Autonomous Haulage in Remote Mining Sites

Purdue University: Private Wireless Networks for Smart City & Aviation Applications

RCI (Rural Cloud Initiative): Building the Farm of the Future With CBRS Shared Spectrum

Rudin Management Company: Neutral Host CBRS Network for Multi-Tenant Office Building

SDG&E (San Diego Gas & Electric): pLTE (Private LTE) Network for Advanced Safety & Protection Technologies

Southern Linc: Expanding LTE Network Capacity for Utility Communications With CBRS Shared Spectrum

SSA Marine (Carrix): 3GPP-Based Private Wireless Network for Port of Seattle's Terminal 5

St. Vrain Valley School District: Private LTE Network for Connecting Low-Income Students

Teltech Group: Private 4G/5G-Enabled Warehouse Automation & Industry 4.0 Capabilities

The Sound Hotel: Enhancing Guest Experience & Internal Operations With Private Wireless Technology

TOUA (Tohono O'odham Utility Authority): Bringing Advanced Broadband Connectivity to Tribal Residents

U.S. Navy: Standalone Private 5G Network for NAS (Naval Air Station) Whidbey Island

UIPA (Utah Inland Port Authority): CBRS-Enabled ICN (Intelligent Crossroads Network) for Utah's Supply Chain

Verizon Communications: Exploiting CBRS Shared Spectrum to Address Wireless Capacity Demands

WCU (West Chester University): Outdoor CBRS Network for Public Safety Surveillance & IoT Use Cases Wells Fargo Center: Improving Critical Operations & Fan Experience With Private 4G/5G Connectivity

Market Drivers



Continued Growth of Mobile Data Traffic

New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services

Private & Neutral Host Network Deployments

CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability

Lower Cost Network Equipment & Installation Expanding Ecosystem of Compatible Devices

Market Barriers



Cell Site & Network Deployment Challenges

Restricted Coverage Due to Transmit Power Limits

Interference & Congestion Concerns for GAA (General Authorized Access)

Competition From Non-3GPP Technologies Economic & Supply Chain-Related Factors

