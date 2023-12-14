Renewable Methanol Market Size To Reach $361.9 Million By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewable methanol is a clean fuel produced from renewable resources such as biomass and carbon dioxide using renewable electricity. It is mainly used as an alternative fuel, transportation fuel, and chemical feedstock.

Burlingame, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global renewable methanol market is estimated to be valued at US$ 196.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 361.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2030 .



The renewable methanol market is driven by two main factors. Firstly, the increasing global demand for clean energy solutions is a major driver for the market. Renewable methanol is considered to be a sustainable fuel option as it offers reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional methanol. Additionally, renewable methanol can also be produced from biomass resources such as agricultural waste, forest residues, and municipal solid waste, making it a viable option for reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Secondly, the rising adoption of renewable methanol in various end-use industries is contributing to market growth. Renewable methanol is used as a feedstock for chemicals and biofuels, as well as in the production of formaldehyde and acetic acid. Its versatility and ability to replace traditional methanol in various applications are driving its demand in industries such as automotive, construction, and chemicals.

Request Sample Copy of this Report:

Market Trends :

Two key market trends are shaping the renewable methanol industry. Firstly, there is a growing focus on research and development activities to improve the production efficiency of renewable methanol. Innovations in catalysts and technologies for the synthesis of renewable methanol are expected to enhance its viability and competitiveness in the market.

Secondly, there is a rising trend of partnerships and collaborations among key players in the market. Companies are forming strategic alliances to combine their expertise and resources in order to expand their market presence and accelerate the development and commercialization of renewable methanol products. These partnerships enable companies to leverage their synergies and overcome the technological and financial challenges associated with renewable methanol production.

Market Opportunities :

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources

The renewable methanol market presents a prime opportunity due to the growing demand for clean energy sources. As the world faces the repercussions of climate change and strives for a sustainable future, there is a rising need for renewable energy alternatives. With its low carbon emissions and potential to replace traditional fuels, renewable methanol is emerging as a viable solution.

In terms of primary source, biomass dominates the renewable methanol market. Biomass refers to the organic matter derived from plants and animals, such as wood, crops, and agricultural residues. With advancements in biomass conversion technologies and government support for bioenergy projects, the biomass segment is expected to hold a dominant position. The utilization of biomass as the primary source for renewable methanol production will significantly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Growing Demand for Formaldehyde Applications

The second market opportunity lies in the increasing demand for formaldehyde applications. Formaldehyde, a chemical widely used in various industries, serves as a crucial raw material for the production of resins, plastics, and textiles. As industries strive for sustainability and environmental compliance, the demand for formaldehyde derived from renewable methanol is expected to surge.

Formaldehyde dominates the renewable methanol market when it comes to applications. With its superior adhesive properties and versatility, formaldehyde finds extensive use in construction materials, household products, and automotive components. The dominance of the formaldehyde segment indicates the potential for renewable methanol to replace conventional methanol in industrial processes.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report:

Recent development:

In February 2022, Methanex Corporation launched a vessel using dual fuels.

In September 2021, Jiangsu Sailboat petrochemicals Co. Ltd has struck an agreement with Carbon recycling international, an Iceland-based technologies business, for 100,000 tons per year CO2 to methanol plant.

Market Takeaways :

The renewable methanol market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030, owing to the increasing demand for clean energy sources. With biomass as the dominating primary source, the market is expected to experience significant growth due to technological advancements and government support for bioenergy projects. Biomass conversion technologies play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving sustainability goals.

In terms of applications, formaldehyde is set to hold a dominant position in the renewable methanol market. As industries focus on sustainability and environmental compliance, the demand for formaldehyde derived from renewable methanol is expected to drive market growth. The versatility of formaldehyde in various sectors, such as construction, household products, and automotive components, further propels its prominence.

Regionally, Europe is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the renewable methanol market. The region has been proactive in implementing renewable energy initiatives and has set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions. With its strong governmental support and the presence of key players, Europe provides a favorable environment for the growth of the renewable methanol market.

Key players operating in the renewable methanol market include Methanex Corporation, Carbon Recycling International, BioMCN, Enerkem, Chemrec Inc., and Varmlands Methanol. These companies play a crucial role in the development, production, and distribution of renewable methanol. Their focus on research and development, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new markets sets them apart as key players in the industry.

In conclusion, the renewable methanol market presents significant opportunities for growth and development. With the increasing demand for clean energy sources and formaldehyde applications, coupled with supportive government policies and technological advancements, the market is poised for a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Europe holds a dominant position in the market, while key players like Methanex Corporation and Carbon Recycling International play a crucial role in driving innovation and market expansion. The renewable methanol market is on a path towards sustainable growth, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Read complete market research report ," Renewable Methanol Market, By Primary Source, By Application, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030 ", Published by Coherent Market Insights .

Detailed Segmentation:



Global Renewable Methanol Market, By Primary Source:



Biomass



Municipal Waste



Industrial Waste

Others

Global Renewable Methanol Market, By Application:



Formaldehyde



Methyl Tert-butyl Ether (MTBE)



Gasoline



Dimethyl Ether



Solvents

Others

Global Renewable Methanol Market, By Region:



North America





U.S.



Canada



Latin America





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Europe





Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa





South Africa





GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Ask for Customization:

Find more related trending reports below:

Renewable Chemicals Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Bio-butanol Market - Global Industry Insight, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Itaconic acid Market , by Derivative (Styrene Butadiene, Methyl Methacrylate, Polyitaconic Acid, and Others), by Application (SBR Latex, Synthetic Latex, Chillant Dispersant Agent, Superabsorbent Polymer, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Methyl Methacrylate, Detergent Builder, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Glutamic Acid Market , By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, and Others) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: ... Website: