Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New Final Terms For Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of SEK 800,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Floating Rate Notes due 2027, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 12 May 2023.

The final terms dated 13 December 2023 and the EMTN Programme dated 12 May 2023 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

