Functional Medicine Doctor Leverages Innovative Testing To Uncover Health Triggers

The Woodlands functional medicine doctor leverages breakthrough food sensitivity testing to uncover problematic health triggers for patients.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Imran Khan, a functional and holistic medicine doctor based in The Woodlands, is utilizing breakthrough food sensitivity testing to provide personalized solutions for patients with chronic health conditions. As an expert in functional medicine, Dr. Khan focuses on identifying the underlying factors contributing to illness rather than treating symptoms. Food sensitivities are increasingly being linked to persistent health problems, yet they often go undiagnosed. Dr. Khan now offers the Vibrant Wellness Food Sensitivity Complete test to uncover problematic food triggers tailored to each patient.Over 32 million Americans suffer from food allergies or sensitivities, resulting in symptoms ranging from mild to life-threatening. While eight foods cause 90% of food allergies, almost any food can spark an adverse reaction in sensitive individuals. Reactions may appear as digestive distress, headaches, fatigue, skin conditions, etc. Food sensitivities can develop at any age, even in adults who previously tolerated the same foods without issue. With his specialized training and experience as a functional and holistic medicine doctor, Dr. Khan is uniquely equipped to determine if hidden food triggers compromise his patients' health."Many people are suffering daily symptoms and have no idea that certain foods in their diet are to blame," said Dr. Khan. "The effects of food sensitivities can diminish quality of life while leading to long-term health consequences. My goal is to give patients answers and personalized solutions, not just mask their symptoms with medications. The results of food sensitivity testing are a powerful tool in developing targeted treatment plans."The Vibrant Wellness Food Sensitivity Complete screens patients for sensitivities to over 200 foods and additives. The lab uses state-of-the-art testing methods to analyze the entire protein profile of each food. Blood samples are screened for immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies to specific foods. The test detects even borderline intolerances that may be contributing to health issues. Patients receive a comprehensive report identifying foods to eliminate, limit, or rotate in their diet and guidance on eliminating and reintroducing foods."The difference can be life-changing for patients who have battled annoying or debilitating symptoms for years without finding relief," explained Dr. Khan. "I have seen it completely turn people's health around when we address the root causes. My goal is to listen, determine the real triggers, and develop individualized solutions."In his functional medicine practice , Dr. Khan focuses on uncovering the origins of disease instead of viewing the body in isolated parts. His expertise as a holistic doctor enables him to consider genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors to get to the bottom of even the most complex chronic conditions. He has had particular success using food sensitivity testing to help patients with fatigue, migraines, IBS, eczema, asthma, arthritis, autoimmune disorders, weight gain, and more.Patients walk away from Internal Healing & Wellness MD with the tools to take control of their health for years. Dr. Khan's compassionate approach focuses on patient education and empowerment. He continues to stay on top of the latest advancements to provide his patients with the most innovative solutions available.

