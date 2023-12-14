Wigig Market To Reach US$ 12.0 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 15.36%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WiGig Market

The escalating demand for high-speed, low-latency wireless communication is a primary driver of the WiGig market.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“WiGig Market: Global Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global WiGig market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.36% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the WiGig Industry:

.Increased Demand for High-Speed, Low-Latency Wireless Communication:

The escalating demand for high-speed, low-latency wireless communication is a primary driver of the WiGig market. In an era where digital media consumption and data transfer are at their peak, WiGig (Wireless Gigabit) technology, with its ability to provide multi-gigabit-speed wireless services, becomes increasingly relevant. This technology is especially pivotal in environments where high data throughput and minimal latency are crucial, such as in video streaming, gaming, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications. WiGig's potential to deliver speeds up to 10 Gbps positions it as a preferred solution for bandwidth-intensive tasks, offering a significant upgrade over traditional Wi-Fi in terms of speed and efficiency.

.Expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Devices:

The exponential growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the proliferation of smart devices form another significant driver for the WiGig market. With the increasing number of connected devices in homes, offices, and industries, the need for faster, more efficient wireless connectivity becomes paramount. WiGig, with its high bandwidth and low interference characteristics, is well-suited for environments where multiple devices require simultaneous high-speed internet access. This is particularly relevant in smart homes and offices where devices, such as security cameras, smart TVs, and various sensors require rapid and reliable data transmission.

.Advancements in Wireless Networking Technologies and Industry Standards:

The continuous advancements in wireless networking technologies and the evolution of industry standards significantly contribute to the growth of the WiGig market. As wireless technology advances, there is a constant push for higher speeds, better security, and more efficient protocols. WiGig, based on the IEEE 802 standard, represents a leap forward in wireless networking, offering higher data transfer rates and improved performance compared to previous wireless standards. The industry's shift towards adopting new standards that can handle the increasing demands for data transfer and connectivity drives the development and implementation of WiGig technology.

Leading WiGig Companies Worldwide:

.Blu Wireless

.Broadcom Inc.

.Cisco Systems Inc.

.Intel Corporation

.Marvell Technology Inc.

.NXP Semiconductors N.V.

.Panasonic Corporation

.Peraso Technologies Inc

.Qualcomm Technologies Inc

.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

.Sivers Semiconductors AB

.Tensorcom Inc

WiGig Market Trends:

The rise in remote work and e-learning, accelerated by global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, is a significant driver for the WiGig market. With more individuals working and learning from home, there is an increased demand for high-speed wireless connectivity that can handle video conferencing, large file transfers, and simultaneous online activities. Moreover, the integration of WiGig with next-generation technologies such as 5G and edge computing is another key factor driving its market growth. WiGig's compatibility with these emerging technologies enhances its application scope, particularly in areas requiring ultra-fast data speeds and low latency.

WiGig Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

.Networking Devices

.Consumer Electronics

Networking devices and consumer electronics dominate the WiGig market segment due to their high demand for fast, wireless connectivity in both home and office environments.

By Protocol:

.802

.802

802 and 802 represent the largest segments, as they are widely adopted for high-speed wireless communication, offering faster data transfer rates and improved efficiency.

By Technology Type:

.System-on-Chip (SoC)

.Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)

System-on-chip (SoC) and integrated circuit chip (IC) technologies lead the market, given their crucial role in enabling compact, energy-efficient, and high-performance WiGig solutions.

By Enterprise Type:

.Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

.Large Enterprises

Both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises represent significant segments of the market, reflecting the broad applicability of WiGig technology across various business scales.

By End Use industry:

.BFSI

.Healthcare

.IT and Telecom

.Retail

.Media and Entertainment

.Others

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare sectors represent key segments in the WiGig market, due to their increasing reliance on high-speed, secure wireless communication for data transfer and operations.

Regional Insights:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America and Asia Pacific were the largest markets, likely due to their rapid technological advancements, large consumer bases, and significant investments in wireless infrastructure development.

