               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Central Bank Announces Holidays For National Day


12/14/2023 4:32:56 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced that on occasion of Qatar National Day, two days of holiday will be observed from Sunday, December 17, 2023 to Monday, December 18, 2023.

Read Also
  • Amiri Diwan announces holiday for Qatar National Day 2023
  • Qatar National Day events to begin at Darb Al Saai on December 10

All financial institutions will reopen their doors to the public on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. It further wished everyone a Happy Qatar National Day.

MENAFN14122023000063011010ID1107594500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search