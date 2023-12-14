Qatar Central Bank Announces Holidays For National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced that on occasion of Qatar National Day, two days of holiday will be observed from Sunday, December 17, 2023 to Monday, December 18, 2023.
All financial institutions will reopen their doors to the public on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. It further wished everyone a Happy Qatar National Day.
