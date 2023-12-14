UDC Wins Sustainable Energy Management Award From Tarsheed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, has been announced winner of the Sustainable Energy Management Award during Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum 2023 that was held on December 4-5, at Ritz Carlton Hotel.

The Tarsheed awards recognize local companies and institutions in Qatar that excel in achieving optimal water and electricity consumption targets. UDC was honored with this award for its commitment to sustainable operations and energy-efficient building management, which focused on enhancing energy efficiency, optimal system utilization, reduce reactive maintenance, use of intelligence systems, intelligence sensors and sustainability through its district cooling system powered by Qatar Cool, a subsidiary of UDC.

This recognition underscores UDC's unwavering commitment to creating a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, being at the forefront of adopting reliable, flexible, and sustainable district cooling systems, in alignment with Qatar's National Climate Change Action Plan.

As part of its ambitious goals, UDC aims to cut nearly 12% of carbon emissions by 2026, transitioning its owned buildings to renewable energy and highly energy-efficient solutions. This includes demonstrated reductions in embodied carbon emissions.

The winning project showcased by UDC, the 'Qanat Quartier Building Management System, and Building Retrofitting' project, focuses on providing an energy management system for electricity and water and indeed cooling system. The project's key performance indicators prioritized building comfort, indoor air quality, equipment availability, and energy optimization.

Results from the project demonstrate significant improvements in building comfort, with a 4% increase, maintaining it at an impressive 99.4%. Equipment availability saw a remarkable 7% improvement, reaching 96.2%. Reactive alerts in the field experienced a notable 58% reduction, and the response time for critical faults improved by 75%. The project achieved a quarterly 200,000 QR avoided energy cost from the connected buildings.

UDC's success in the Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum 2023 reaffirms its commitment to pioneering sustainable practices and setting new benchmarks in energy efficiency within the real estate sector and these practices include the following:

Tree Planting for New Employees

Among the most prominent initiatives launched by UDC last year, is to plant trees for every new employee who joins the company and successively for every five years spent at UDC. The initiative aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the air and maximize the Island's green spaces which currently house 7,700 trees compensating for almost 197 tons of carbon dioxide.

Beach Solar Lighting

Recently, UDC implemented an award-winning smart LED lighting system that operates solely on solar power for both public and private beaches. The system is made up of almost 80% recycled materials, ensuring sustainable procurement.

UDC converted all communal area lighting to smart LED technology, resulting in a 35% decrease in energy consumption and efficient energy management.

Usage of Electric Vehicles

UDC's commitment extends to sustainable commuting options. The company offers a hybrid plug-in limousine service that reduces urban heating and greenhouse gas emissions by an impressive 65%, providing a luxurious and sustainable transportation experience. UDC aims to lead Qatar's modern transportation by transitioning 50% of its fleet from gasoline to electric vehicles.

The promotion of micro-mobility is evident in the region's first fully electric water taxi on The Pearl Island, minimizing underwater noise

and preserving marine ecosystems.

District Cooling

UDC proudly operates the world's largest District Cooling plant at The Pearl Island, delivering eco-friendly cooling to the community while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Powered by UDC subsidiary Qatar Cool, this plant has been a key contributor to environmental conservation.

Parks and Green Landscapes

There is no doubt that green spaces are crucial to UDC's carbon reduction efforts, as well as the nation's mission in combating climate change, and supporting the Ministry of Municipality efforts means increasing the total number of integrated parks.

In doing so, UDC has increased its park and green spaces from just 5 parks in 2020, to 9 parks in 2022.