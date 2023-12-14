PSA Releases 45Th Issue Of 'Window On Economic Statistics Of Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has released the 45th issue of the quarterly publication“Window on Economic Statistics of Qatar”.

The reference quarter of this issue is the second quarter of 2023 (Q2, 2023), with all the latest available macro-economic indicators, relating to National Accounts, Prices, Public Finance, and the Balance of Payments assembled in a single report.

PSA indicated that the main objective of this publication is to help diverse users, in particular, policy and decision-makers.

It specified that this publication comprises three parts:

Part 1: presents a dashboard comparing the economic performance of Qatar with other international economies and regions, in terms of three indicators: (i) Real GDP annual growth rate, (ii) CPI (y-o-y) change and (iii) Current Account Balance as percentage of GDP, as well as data series (quarterly and annual) on some thirty economic indicators.

Part 2: presents an analysis of the quarterly statistics relating to GDP, CPI, PPI, Exports, and Imports and compares the performance in the second quarter of 2023 with that of the corresponding quarter of 2022, and with that of the previous quarter (Q1, 2023).

Part 3: contains articles on selected themes. This issue's article is entitled“Wage Indices”.

The article indicated in its introduction that work had begun at the PSA to prepare this indicator, explaining the purpose and importance of the indicator, and defining what a wage is.

The article also discussed the methodology for preparing the index, explaining the proposed wage basket, occupation classification, base year and weights.