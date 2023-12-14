Afif Scores Twice As Al Sadd Tame Al Duhail For Crucial Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar star Akram Afif fired a brace as Al Sadd rallied to claim a crucial 3-1 victory over rivals Al Duhail at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

The win consolidated Al Sadd's top spot in the Expo Stars League (ESL) with 28 points from 10 games, opening a four-point lead over Al Gharafa with one postponed game for them still remaining.

Desperate for a victory, defending champions Al Duhail got off to a strong start in the postponed game with Karim Boudiaf shocking the home fans with a header off an Almoez Ali corner kick in the 10th minute.

Afif brought Al Sadd back into the match converting a penalty in 57th minute with Gonzalo Plata handing Wolves a lead two minutes later.

The Qatari playmaker wrapped up Al Sadd's ninth win of the season scoring in 13th minute of stoppage time after Al Duhail were reduced to 10 man following a red card to Ibrahima Bamba in 81st minute.

“It's an important victory towards our journey to regain the league title,” Afif said after the win.

“The match was not easy but players made great efforts to earn crucial points in a tough match,” he added.

After Boudiaf's opener, Paulo Silva almost leveled the scores but his header five minutes later hit the post keeping Al Duhail's lead intact.

With both teams sharing the ball possession equally, Al Duhail were better in the first half taking three shots on target including an attempt from Ismail Mohamad, brilliantly punched away by goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

Al Sadd came as an improved side after half-time and got an opportunity to make a comeback through a penalty after Al Duhail defender Ruben Semedo was penalised for a foul against Baghdad Bounedjah.

Afif made no mistake firing a low hit in the left corner with Salah Zakaria diving in the opposite direction. The Wolves in no time were ahead after Plata struck a powerful left-footed volley off Boualem Khoukhi's assist following a corner kick.

Bounedjah set up Afif, who had only Zakaria to beat for his second goal of the match as Al Duhail suffered another blow to their title defence. They remained fifth in the points table with 17 points.

Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik, meanwhile, was elated on the victory saying the Wolves are showing improvement after every match.

“It was a challenging game and I must commend Al Duhail for a great fight. We are improving continuously and hopefully we will maintain our performance.”

In their other postponed games, Al Sadd will take on Al Arabi while Al Duhail face Al Wakrah on Sunday.