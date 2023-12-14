Dadashbayli, Khurshudyan Shine On Penultimate Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Azerbaijan's Dadash Dadashbayli yesterday made 176-212-388 to clinch his first major title in eight years, securing two gold and one silver on the penultimate event of the Qatar Cup 2023 IWF Grand Priz II, yesterday.

At the Aspire Ladies Hall in Doha, Dadashbayli won both snatch and the total weight gold medals, while coming second in clean and jerk in the men's 109 kg weight class.



Afif scores twice as Al Sadd tame Al Duhail for crucial win

Qatar Central Bank announces holidays for National Day 'Oversubscribed': Qatar Balloon Festival soars to global fame

Read Also

Bekdoolot Rasulbekov from Kyrgyzstan won the clean and jerk gold following a career-best lift of 219 kg. With 162-219-381, Rasulbekov went on to win silver on total.

Fiji's Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi made six-from-six for a huge career best of 170-210-380 to finish third overall as he became the first male lifter from Fiji to win a medal at a global competition.

Rainibogi came second in snatch, before adding a bronze to his account in clean and jerk.

Austria's Sargis Martirosjan, 37, became the oldest medallist in Doha when he took snatch bronze on 166 kg.

Meanwhile, the women's 87 kg event saw two lifters from Armenia bag six of the nine medals which were on offer yesterday.

Former junior world champion (2007) Hripsime Khurshudyan, 36, made a career best 102-126-232, finishing ahead of teenage sensation Anamjan Rustamova from Turkmenistan.

The 17-year-old Rustamova, who was second at the World Juniors in Mexico three weeks ago, clinched the overall silver lifting 105-126-231 while Khurshudyan's compatriot Tatev Hakobyan lifted 107-123-230 to clinch the last podium spot.

Rustamova won the clean and jerk while Khurshudyan and Hakobyan finished second and third respectively. Earlier, in snatch, Hakobyan topped the table while Khurshudyan and Rustamova came second and third, highlighting the intensity of the contest.