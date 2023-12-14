Re-Live Fan Frenzy Of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 On TOD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: TOD, the premier live-streaming platform of sports and entertainment in the MENA region, commemorates the one-year anniversary of the extraordinary FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finale coinciding with Qatar National Day by unveiling a documentary titled“To Connect.”

Available for a limited time until December 18, this documentary presents a glimpse into the narrative behind the unforgettable opening and closing ceremonies of the World Cup.

“To Connect,” produced by Katara Studios, offers exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and showcases the creative teams, volunteers, students, and celebrities like Morgan Freeman, who orchestrated these remarkable moments.

In addition to the documentary, subscribers are treated to an array of content that relives the magic of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

From mini matches highlighting special moments in under 5 minutes, to full matches, as well as the exclusive TOD Original -'Qatar 2022' documentary, celebrating Arab pride as hosts of the region's first ever FIFA World Cup, TOD ensures a complete coverage of the iconic event.

“The World Cup in 2022 brought us all together, inspired us, and gifted us priceless memories. It presented us with exhilarating moments, and we invite fans to stream our unique behind-the-scenes documentaries and re-live their favourite matches to bring alive the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fervour once again,” said TOD Communications and Events Manager Nashat Al Khaldi.