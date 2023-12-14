QRC's Qatar Sand Drag Competition Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Action returns to the Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) sand drag track at Sealine Resort this evening, with the start of the first round of the Qatar Sand Drag Competition.

The event is being held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani. The organisers have completed preparations after weeks of sheer hardwork ensuring safety and security of all those involved.

The opening day today will see competitions for cars equipped with 6 and 8-cylinder engines, modified light trucks, as well as the 6-cylinder Nitrous and 6-cylinder Turbo categories. Motorcycle categories, whether on two or three wheels, and Polaris vehicles designed for kids will also compete today.

Action from the Hilux category of the previous season.

The second day of action tomorrow will be allocated for Polaris vehicle competitions in its three categories: stock, modified, and unlimited. Additionally, competitions for the Buggy and Hilux categories will take place, with registration and technical inspection starting at 3pm for the six categories, and the track opening for competitions at 5pm.

According to the competition structure, each racer is given two attempts to cross the approximately 91-meter track. The first attempt is for all participants from different categories, followed by the second attempt. Registration remains open until the end of the first attempt for all categories. In the end, the best time for each racer is taken to determine the final ranking for participants in each category.

This year, under the directives of QRC General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani the number of rounds for the QRC Sealine Sand Drag Competition has been increased to four rounds, compared to the two rounds last year.

The first round will be followed by the second round to take place on December 21 and 22. The third round has been scheduled for February 29 and March 1, 2024, with the final round taking place in the following week on March 7 and 8, 2023.

In addition, substantial financial awards have been earmarked for the top three performers in each category, amounting to a sum of QR350,000 per round.