Minister Of Environment, Lebanese Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani met with H E Nasser Yassin, the Minister of Environment in the caretaker government of the Lebanese Republic. They discussed bilateral cooperation between the two sides in the field of environment, and the means to enhance and develop them.

