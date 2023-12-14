               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of Environment, Lebanese Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Cooperation


12/14/2023 4:30:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani met with H E Nasser Yassin, the Minister of Environment in the caretaker government of the Lebanese Republic. They discussed bilateral cooperation between the two sides in the field of environment, and the means to enhance and develop them.

MENAFN14122023000063011010ID1107594486

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search