Sonu Sood Gives Sneak Peek Into His Roller Coaster Ride From Shoot Of 'Fateh'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of his upcoming film 'Fateh', and it shows him taking on an exciting adventure through the mountains, showcasing not only stunning landscapes, but also his dedication to a healthy and adventurous lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen only wearing shorts, and riding a bullet bike. He can also be seen meeting the tourists on the way.

As the engine roars amid majestic peaks, Sonu blends adrenaline-pumping adventure with unwavering fitness. The mountainous terrain transforms from a picturesque backdrop to an active playground, where he pushes the boundaries as a fitness enthusiast.

On winding roads and challenging elevations, Sonu revealed the rugged beauty of the landscape and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Each twist and turn symbolizes the adventure of staying fit.

He captioned the video as: "FATEH", followed by a heart emoji. He gave the music of the popular track 'Jamal Kudu', sung by K Bay. The song is picturised on Bobby Deol in the action drama 'Animal'. The flick star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Sonu has wrapped up the shoot of 'Fateh'. The movie promises an electrifying cinematic experience with its action-packed narrative and Hollywood-inspired stunts, fueling excitement.

The film is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab, and is directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

--IANS

sp/dan