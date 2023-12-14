News agency reports Apple ready to expand manufacturing in India

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to diversify its production away from China, Apple is reportedly set to invest an additional USD1 billion in a planned manufacturing facility in India. The approval for this increased investment comes from Apple's major assembly contractor, Foxconn Technology Group, which has secured government approval for the extra funds on top of the previously approved USD1.6 billion. The manufacturing site, situated near an international airport in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state in southwest India, is envisioned as the centerpiece of Foxconn's manufacturing capabilities in the country.



Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the 1.2 square kilometer site will play a pivotal role in Apple's production, potentially including iPhone manufacturing. The expansion is seen as part of a broader trend among manufacturing companies redirecting their capacities away from China. This shift is driven by various factors, including supply chain challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States government's increased scrutiny of the Chinese tech industry.



The move is expected to create around 50,000 jobs, with iPhone production anticipated to commence on-site by April 2024. The investment underscores Apple's commitment to establishing a robust manufacturing presence in India, aligning with the company's global production strategy and mitigating risks associated with overreliance on Chinese production.



As Apple continues to navigate the evolving landscape of global manufacturing, this expansion represents a significant step towards securing its supply chain and strengthening its position in the Indian market.



