Judge in London rules against Prince Harry in defamation case

(MENAFN) In a recent development, a judge in London ruled against Prince Harry in a defamation case, ordering him to pay £48,000 (approximately USD60,000) to the publishing group of the Mail on Sunday newspaper. This legal setback is part of a series of lawsuits filed by the Duke of Sussex against British newspapers, with this particular case revolving around an article concerning the security protection Prince Harry receives during visits to the United Kingdom.



The contentious article, published in February 2022, alleged that Prince Harry was "lying" and attempting to keep his appeal for security protection in the UK a secret. His defense team vehemently refuted these claims, asserting their inaccuracy. Despite the Duke of Sussex's efforts to challenge the newspaper's defense, the British judiciary upheld the ruling, mandating Prince Harry to make the payment by December 29.



The legal dispute is intricately linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's withdrawal from the royal family and their relocation from the United Kingdom. Following their departure, the security protection funded by British taxpayers ceased automatically. In response, Prince Harry, now relying on private services for protection, sought to secure personal funding for security during his visits to the UK. However, his request was denied in May, prompting a second legal procedure in objection to the automatic termination of security protection.



The complex legal battles underscore the ongoing challenges faced by Prince Harry in navigating issues related to privacy, defamation, and security arrangements amid his high-profile public life and strained relations with the British media.

