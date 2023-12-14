Global cable manufacturer upgrades to IFS Cloud to optimize processes and customer service

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

IFS , the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Habia, a leading global manufacturer of wires, cables and cable harnesses, has chosen to upgrade its existing IFS enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to the latest IFS CloudTM solution.

Upgrading to IFS Cloud will enable Habia to leverage an intelligent and robust platform that supports AI-driven automation and optimization, all accessible through a user-friendly single interface. Implementing the solution will enable the company to benefit from powerful new functionality including business process automation, Internet of Things (IoT) technology and advanced analytics to improve supply chain communication, adapt quickly to external disruptions and meet customer demands more efficiently.

A key advantage of IFS Cloud is its evergreen ERP model, allowing Habia to seamlessly integrate composable business applications, delivering faster time to insight and minimizing costs.

Peter Karlen, IFS Global Systems Owner, Habia, said: "For years, IFS has been our trusted partner, and our strong relationship is the foundation of our success. Our decision to upgrade to IFS Cloud underscores our dedication to embracing technology and optimizing our operations. By harnessing the power of IFS Cloud's AI-driven capabilities, we are confident that we will be able to navigate market challenges, drive profitability, and move positively forward towards a more productive, prosperous, and sustainable future."

IFS is committed to delivering continual value and innovation through this model, ensuring that Habia remains competitive and agile. By upgrading to IFS Cloud, Habia can stay ahead of the competition and gain control over release timing, reducing disruption to their business.

Habia is set to deploy a comprehensive suite of IFS Cloud modules, including functionality for manufacturing, finance, supply chain, maintenance, CRM, and human capital management (HCM). The upgrade, which is expected to take place in Q2 2024, will be managed by IFS partner, Addovation. Once fully implemented, IFS Cloud will support users and operations in four manufacturing sites in Germany, Poland, Sweden, and China.

Ann-Kristin Sander, Managing Director, IFS Nordics, said: "Habia faces a range of challenges from global supply chain disruption to growing competition in its core market sectors. It understands that digital transformation is key to addressing these and keeping ahead of the pack. We are looking forward to supporting them on that journey and helping to ensure their ongoing success."



About Habia

Habia specialises in customised connectivity solutions for the most challenging applications. Habia unites two innovative specialty cable companies: HEW-KABEL, based in Wipperfürth, Germany and Habia Cable, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Together we solve connectivity challenges and enable the technologies of the future. Today, the companies employ close to 1000 people in factories in Sweden, Germany, Poland and China, has customers in 60 countries and turns over 200 M€ annually. Together with its customers, Habia enables the technologies of the future.

Habia's IFS software covers four manufacturing sites with a total of more than 500 employees.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of ServiceTM. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000

employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.

