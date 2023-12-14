PHCC's Breast Cancer Awareness Month Highlights Importance Of Regular Screening

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During the month of October, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) held Breast Cancer awareness campaign under the slogan“Early Detection is the Real Protection”. The slogan was chosen to emphasize the importance of detecting breast cancer at early stages to increase the chances of successful treatment and ultimately protect women's health.

It highlights the idea that regular screening can help identify breast cancer when it is still in its early, more treatable phases, potentially saving lives. From this, the National Screening Program has announced the successful conclusion of its October campaign.

Aside of offering the screening services, one key aspect of the national breast and bowel cancer screening program is raising public awareness through such campaigns. Breast Cancer Awareness campaign aims to educate the public on the various signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Whilst doing so, the public are learning the significance of routinely screening, and what are the steps to be taken to access screening.

The month-long comprehensive campaign included: print, social media efforts, public engagement awareness activities including lectures and activation health awareness booths with the governmental and private sectors.

Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha, director of the screening programs said:“A special collaboration between PHCC and Al Shamal Water – Gulf Center for Foodstuff was one of the highlights of the breast cancer campaign for this year, whereas a special pink labeled the water bottles with the cancer screening call center number were distributed across Qatar to raise awareness about the screening. We would like to thank Gulf Center for Foodstuff for their support to help the program in spreading the awareness about breast cancer and the importance of screening.”

Health awareness Booths were also present at different locations within PHCC: HQ building, Um Seneem, Wajba, Waab, Wakrah, Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Leabaib, Mashaf, Al Dayaen, Um Slal, Abu Nakhla, Qatar University, Mesaimeer, Kaaba, Leghwayriya and Al Sadd Health centers. Other health awareness booths were present at various eternal events such as: Qatar Foundation, WWRC, NCCCR, Qatar Women's Sport Committee and Al Wakrah hospital. Our specialists at the booth educated visitors on the importance of breast cancer screening and registered the ladies from the target population interested in doing the screening to be contacted by the cancer screening call center.

The campaign featured lectures about breast cancer and the importance of screening. Some10 awareness lectures were presented to the staff working at the companies & schools like QDB, Qatari Diar, Al Shaya, Voltaire Qatari-French School, etc. In addition to completing a training to the school nurses whom delivered an awareness session of all governmental schools in Qatar covering a total of 210 schools.

Overall, as a result of the October campaign Screen for Life – Breast & Bowel screening Program registered a total of 963 women who did their mammograms and 1865 other women scheduled to do their screening.

“It is vital that we always remember that screening saves lives, therefore we must always ensure that we are up to date with our screening to detect the presence of disease at an early stage. When detected at early stages, which will be through the screening, breast cancer survival rate might reach up to 100%,” said Dr. Shaikha.

Dr. Shaikha continued“As a reminder, if you are between the age of 45 to 69, you don't have any symptoms related to breast cancer and still haven't done your routine screening yet please contact our call center 8001112 to book your appointment.”

There are 4 different suites located at different health centers across Qatar, these are, Leabaib, Rawdat Al khail, Muaither, and Al Wakra health centers and are all fully equipped with the highest technology mammograms and very well-trained clinical staff. In addition to this, a newly opened clinic at Al Sadd health center specialised for the bowel screening service is available as well.