Nmoq Invites Public To Discover QND Activities

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) invites the public to discover a series of activities planned for the Qatar National Day, as part of an annual event that aims to showcase the rich Qatari culture and heritage.

Aimed at both local communities and tourists, the series of events, titled The Journey Begins Here, span from coffee rituals and vibrant culinary experiences to creative heritage art workshops, aimed at fostering a sense of appreciation for the past while looking forward to a harmonious future.

The Qatar National Day activities at NMoQ will take place on December 15, 16 from 3-7pm at the Baraha and Lagoon areas. The key stations and activities are:

Hospitality Reception: This station ensures a warm and informative welcome for visitors, offering information, traditional drinks and sweets, embodying the event's spirit. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a demonstration on the making of Arabic coffee.

Culinary Hub: In this station food and culinary traditions are highlighted, allowing visitors to engage with the Qatari heritage through different senses. Attendees have the chance to enjoy Qatari traditional food directly from the oven while experiencing a live cooking demonstration.

Interactive Corner: The live demonstrations are designed to offer visitors opportunities to explore various arts and crafts linked to Qatari heritage & culture such as: Hair Braiding, Henna Design, Mashmoom Necklace.

Photo Lounge: Visitors are encouraged to take memorable photos through multiple options, such as: Up-Side Down Majlis by Museum of Illusion and wear traditional clothes and be captured by a professional photographer.

Art and Craft: Renowned local artists organize a sequence of creative sessions that will seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary influences. Visitors will be able to engage with the artists and participate in creative dialogue.