Macadamia Market Size To Grow By USD 998.22 Million From 2023 To 2028 | APAC Is Estimated To Contribute 51% To The Market Growth- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Macadamia Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the

conventional

segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Conventional macadamia nuts are very affordable and much more widely available than sustainably grown or organic nuts.

The increasing use of macadamia nuts in producing various products such as edible oils, snacks, confectionery, desserts, cosmetics, and bakery products has led to a significant increase in the demand for processed macadamia nuts worldwide.

Significantly increasing demand for healthy snacks among the global population and growing awareness about the health benefits of macadamia nuts and their by-products is expected to drive the demand for the conventional segment.

Therefore, the conventional segment is expected to grow in the macadamia market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

is estimated to

contribute

51%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing health concerns among residents are driving the growth of the regional macadamia market. The growth of the macadamia market in the region is also due to the increasing importance of healthy eating among residents and the inclusion of nuts such as macadamia nuts in their daily diet.

Additionally, the easy availability of a variety of macadamia snacks in a variety of flavors attracts health-conscious consumers and contributes significantly to the growth of the regional macadamia market.

Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The macadamia market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Bardakcigroup, Barry Callebaut AG, Buderim Ginger, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, Eastern Produce, Golden Macadamias Pty Ltd., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Hawaiian Host Group, Macadamias Direct, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis Macadamias, MWT Foods, North Shore Macadamia Nut Co., Royal Macadamia Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., and Wondaree Macadamias Nuts

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

The

