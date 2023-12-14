Macadamia Market Size To Grow By USD 998.22 Million From 2023 To 2028 | APAC Is Estimated To Contribute 51% To The Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The macadamia market size is expected to grow by USD 998.22 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of
9.71% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials is notably driving the macadamia market. However, factors such as potential sources of allergens may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Continue Reading
Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the
conventional
segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Conventional macadamia nuts are very affordable and much more widely available than sustainably grown or organic nuts.
The increasing use of macadamia nuts in producing various products such as edible oils, snacks, confectionery, desserts, cosmetics, and bakery products has led to a significant increase in the demand for processed macadamia nuts worldwide.
Significantly increasing demand for healthy snacks among the global population and growing awareness about the health benefits of macadamia nuts and their by-products is expected to drive the demand for the conventional segment.
Therefore, the conventional segment is expected to grow in the macadamia market during the forecast period.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC
is estimated to
contribute
51%
to the growth of the global market during
the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing health concerns among residents are driving the growth of the regional macadamia market. The growth of the macadamia market in the region is also due to the increasing importance of healthy eating among residents and the inclusion of nuts such as macadamia nuts in their daily diet.
Additionally, the easy availability of a variety of macadamia snacks in a variety of flavors attracts health-conscious consumers and contributes significantly to the growth of the regional macadamia market.
Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.
Company Insights
The macadamia market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Bardakcigroup, Barry Callebaut AG, Buderim Ginger, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, Eastern Produce, Golden Macadamias Pty Ltd., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Hawaiian Host Group, Macadamias Direct, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis Macadamias, MWT Foods, North Shore Macadamia Nut Co., Royal Macadamia Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., and Wondaree Macadamias Nuts
|
Macadamia Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.71%
|
Market Growth 2024-2028
|
USD 998.22 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Australia, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bardakcigroup, Barry Callebaut AG, Buderim Ginger, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, Eastern Produce, Golden Macadamias Pty Ltd., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Hawaiian Host Group, Macadamias Direct, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis Macadamias, MWT Foods, North Shore Macadamia Nut Co., Royal Macadamia Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., and Wondaree Macadamias Nuts
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
