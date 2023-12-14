Financial Calendar For SP Group A/S In 2024

21 March 2024 Disclosure of financial statements for 2023 25 April 2024 Annual General Meeting 30 April 2024 Dividend for 2023 at the disposal of shareholders 27 May 2024 Disclosure of Interim Report – First three months 2024 23 August 2024 Disclosure of Interim Report – First half year 2024 15 November 2024 Disclosure of Interim Report – First nine months 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.